Clement Secchi Ranks As #3 Frenchman All-Time In 100 Fly From Eindhoven

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

Day 2 of the 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet brought about some head-turning performances.

We reported how Dutch ace Tessa Giele logged a huge lifetime best of 57.38 to win the women’s 100m fly while visiting German swimmer Cedric Buessing busted out a monster 4:12.33 to become the #2 German 400IM performer of all time.

In the men’s 100m fly, however, 23-year-old French swimmer Clement Secchi made some eye-catching waves.

Although it was host nation racer Nyls Korstanje who took gold in a time of 51.23, Secchi produced a career-fastest mark of 51.38 to snag silver in tonight’s final.

Former Mizzou athlete Secchi opened in 24.27 and brought it home in 27.11 to register the best time of his young career, erasing the Frenchman’s previous best-ever result of 52.10 registered at the 2022 European Championships.

His performance now renders him France’s #3 performer in history and just the 6th Frenchman to ever delve under the 51-second barrier in the event.

All-Time French Men’s LCM 100 Butterfly Performers

Maxime Grousset – 50.14, 2023 World Championships Mehdy Metella – 50.85, 2019 French National Championships Clement Secchi – 51.38, 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet Jeremy Stravius – 52.66, 2016 French National Championships Clement Lefert – 51.81, 2009 World Championships

Secchi’s PB cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 51.67 needed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out after the French Elite Championships which are on the calendar for June.

In the meantime, Secchi now ranks 14th in the world thus far this season.