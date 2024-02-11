Shackell and Bowen Shatter Records As Carmel Girls Claim 38th Consecutive IHSAA Title

2024 IHSAA GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Prelims: Friday, February 9, 2024

Finals: Saturday, February 10, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Page

Live Stream (pay-per-view)

Psych Sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Girls High School State Championship”

The finals session of the 2024 IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships took place earlier today, and Carmel claimed a historic 38th consecutive state title. With the victory, they extended their national record for longest consecutive high school state titles streak in any sport. Coach Chris Plumb earned his 18th state title with today’s win. Carmel scored 433 total points, and still would have won the meet if they only scored half of that number.

Carmel’s largest margin of victory came in 2021, where they won by 279 points ahead of Fishers. This year, Penn claimed runner-up status with 212 points, while Fishers rounded out the top three with 202 points.

Carmel kicked off the session with a big win in the 200 medley relay, hitting the wall in 1:39.13. The swim was well off the 1:36.98 state record from last year, but Kayla Barr (26.45), Molly Sweeney (27.57), Alex Shackell (22.31), and Grace Dougherty still got the win by 2.5 seconds. Penn secured 2nd place in 1:41.62, highlighted by a sizzling 21.30 freestyle anchor from NC State commit Lilian Christianson.

Christianson, a senior, would later win the 50 freestyle in 21.72. Her time eclipsed Shackell’s 21.93 state record from a year ago by 0.21. Wawasee’s Julie Mishler, the top qualifier from yesterday’s prelims, touched in 21.85 for 2nd place, also undercutting the previous record.

Christianson doubled up on sprint freestyle wins, grabbing the 100 victory in 48.45. Both of her times in the 50 and 100 free events represent new personal best times. Four swimmers clocked times in the 50-second realm, as Lara Phipps (50.16), Grace Dougherty (50.51), Liliana Ratzlaff (50.62), and Catie Brenneman (50.64) placed 2nd through 5th.

Christianson would later lead Penn to a state title in the 200 free relay, anchoring in 21.65. Kaia Podlin (23.16), Alayna Riggins (23.56), and Molly Barnes (23.57) comprised the first three legs of the winning relay, where they won by over 2 seconds in 1:31.94. Of note, Carmel did not feature in this relay because they were disqualified at sectionals.

A trio of Carmel swimmers claimed double individual event wins on the day: junior Alex Shackell, junior Lynsey Bowen, and sophomore Molly Sweeney.

Shackell was victorious in the 100 fly and 100 back events, with her 100 fly time of 50.25 re-breaking the state record she set a day ago. Fisher’s freshman Emily Wolf touched in 53.45 for 2nd place, while Hamilton Southeastern’s Audrey Crawford (53.90) finished 3rd.

See a comparison of Shackell’s record-breaking swims below.

Splits Comparison:

Today’s Record Swim: Record Swim from Yesterday’s Prelims: Best Time from Winter Juniors, December 2023: First 50 23.36 23.59 23.02 Second 50 26.89 26.98 26.46 Final Time 50.25 50.57 49.49

She later scared the state record in the 100 back, breaking 52-seconds for the first time (51.63). Her time came just 0.13 shy of Berit Berglund’s 51.50 state record from 2022. Mishler collected her 2nd silver medal of the day, touching in 52.97. It was a great swim for the Louisville commit, as it was the first time she dipped under the 53-second barrier.

Lynsey Bowen claimed the 200 and 500 free state titles, winning the 200 first in 1:45.74. She cleared the field by over two seconds, with Franklin Community junior Liliana Ratzlaff (1:47.97) touching 2nd and Bowen’s teammate, Alexandra Ward (1:48.60), taking 3rd.

Bowen’s 500 free was a win by nearly six seconds, and she shattered her own state record from last year by two seconds. Her final time was 4:40.74, and the previous record was 4:42.81. It was a 1-2-3 sweep for Carmel in this one, as Ward (4:46.44) touched 2nd and Alyssa Street (4:49.58) hit the wall 3rd.

Sophomore Molly Sweeney was the final double winner for Carmel, winning the 200 IM and 100 breast events. Her first win came in the 200 IM, where she touched in 1:56.25 to narrowly miss her 1:55.88 record from last year. Best known for her breaststroke, she showcased strong fly skills with a 24.62 opening split.

Hamilton Southeastern senior Audrey Crawford dipped under the 2-minute barrier for 2nd place, finishing in a final time of 1:59.72. Fisher senior Avery Stein rounded out the top three in 2:01.61.

Sweeney won the 100 breast in a new best time (59.47), with Valparaiso’s Madeline Moreth (1:02.41) and Noblesville’s Maya McDonald (1:02.53) finishing a few seconds back.

Shackell, Bowen, and Sweeney would team up with Faith Gorey to take another title in the 400 free relay. They stopped the clock in 3:18.66, clearing the field by over 7 seconds. Shackell opened in 47.88, Bowen clocked 50.44 on the second leg, Gorey hit the wall in 50.39, and Sweeney anchored in 49.95.

Of note, Fort Wayne Snider’s Amelia Rinehart scored victory in 1-meter diving action. She scored an impressive 513.40 points.

Final Scores, Top 10: