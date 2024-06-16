2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Alex Shackell Out of 100 Fly (Day 2 Finals Scratches)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam’s Definitive Guide to Trials
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1
Alex Shackell has scratched the final of the women’s 100 butterfly. She was seeded 4th (56.78), a ways behind a trio of 55-point swims.
She will still contest the 200 free tonight, an event she made the 2023 Worlds team in as a member of the 800 free relay. She has a silver medal from that meet.
If Shackell makes the team, she will join older brother Aaron Shackell on the 2024 U.S. Paris Olympic Team. Both siblings train with Carmel Swim Club, just a 30 minute drive from Indianapolis.
In her stead, Stanford junior Lillie Nordmann moves into lane eight. Nordmann holds a best time of 57.96 from 2019. She was 58.11 in semifinals in Indy.
After announcing herself with a world record in semifinals, the 100 fly projects to be the Gretchen Walsh show tonight.
Shackell is the only scratch for tonight’s finals session.
Smart move
All in good time for Alex in this event. But that time is clearly not today lol
So the jack of all trades mastered none and will not be going to the Olympics. A lesson for all.
I guess that scratch makes sense.
Heartbroken for Sims.
“Shackell is the only scratch for tonight’s finals session.”
And with that Sims is officially out of the running
She had her shot
I really hoped someone would scratch so Sims could make finals. She is still young though and has many more opportunities to make the Olympics.
That assumes that Bella would magically find her form in the few hours between prelims and finals and beat 8 other people. She probably just wants to move on. You’re right, she’ll have more opportunities.
Rip Bella Sims 800 free relay dreams
RIP USA 800 FR dreams.