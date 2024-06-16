2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Alex Shackell Out of 100 Fly (Day 2 Finals Scratches)

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Alex Shackell has scratched the final of the women’s 100 butterfly. She was seeded 4th (56.78), a ways behind a trio of 55-point swims.

She will still contest the 200 free tonight, an event she made the 2023 Worlds team in as a member of the 800 free relay. She has a silver medal from that meet.

If Shackell makes the team, she will join older brother Aaron Shackell on the 2024 U.S. Paris Olympic Team. Both siblings train with Carmel Swim Club, just a 30 minute drive from Indianapolis.

In her stead, Stanford junior Lillie Nordmann moves into lane eight. Nordmann holds a best time of 57.96 from 2019. She was 58.11 in semifinals in Indy.

After announcing herself with a world record in semifinals, the 100 fly projects to be the Gretchen Walsh show tonight.

Shackell is the only scratch for tonight’s finals session.