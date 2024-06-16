Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Alex Shackell Out of 100 Fly (Day 2 Finals Scratches)

Comments: 12

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Alex Shackell has scratched the final of the women’s 100 butterfly. She was seeded 4th (56.78), a ways behind a trio of 55-point swims.

She will still contest the 200 free tonight, an event she made the 2023 Worlds team in as a member of the 800 free relay. She has a silver medal from that meet.

If Shackell makes the team, she will join older brother Aaron Shackell on the 2024 U.S. Paris Olympic Team. Both siblings train with Carmel Swim Club, just a 30 minute drive from Indianapolis.

In her stead, Stanford junior Lillie Nordmann moves into lane eight. Nordmann holds a best time of 57.96 from 2019. She was 58.11 in semifinals in Indy.

After announcing herself with a world record in semifinals, the 100 fly projects to be the Gretchen Walsh show tonight.

Shackell is the only scratch for tonight’s finals session.

Swimfan27
17 minutes ago

Smart move

HeGetsItDoneAgain
28 minutes ago

All in good time for Alex in this event. But that time is clearly not today lol

DK99
32 minutes ago

So the jack of all trades mastered none and will not be going to the Olympics. A lesson for all.

Doe
43 minutes ago

I guess that scratch makes sense.

chickenlamp
53 minutes ago

Heartbroken for Sims.

Tencor
54 minutes ago

“Shackell is the only scratch for tonight’s finals session.”

And with that Sims is officially out of the running

Breezeway
Reply to  Tencor
10 minutes ago

She had her shot

Unnamed
55 minutes ago

I really hoped someone would scratch so Sims could make finals. She is still young though and has many more opportunities to make the Olympics.

I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
Reply to  Unnamed
37 minutes ago

That assumes that Bella would magically find her form in the few hours between prelims and finals and beat 8 other people. She probably just wants to move on. You’re right, she’ll have more opportunities.

Bichael Mrus
56 minutes ago

Rip Bella Sims 800 free relay dreams

Oopsies
Reply to  Bichael Mrus
40 minutes ago

RIP USA 800 FR dreams.

