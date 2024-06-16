Gretchen Walsh Swims 55.18 100 Butterfly, Breaks World Record

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
After breaking 56 seconds for the first time Saturday morning, Gretchen Walsh proceeded to break the world record in the 100 butterfly at night.
In the semi-finals of the women’s 100 butterfly at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials, Walsh threw down a time of 55.18, taking down Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostrom‘s previous world record time of 55.48 from the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also dropped 0.76 seconds from her prelims time of 55.94, which previously made her the sixth-fastest performer of all-time. Headed into this meet, Walsh’s best time was a 56.18 from the San Antonio Pro Swim Series in April 2024.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100-Meter Butterfly:
- Gretchen Walsh, United States — 55.18 (2024)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden — 55.48 (2016)
- Maggie MacNeil, Canada — 55.59 (2021)
- Zhang Yufei, China — 55.62 (2020)
- Torri Huske, United States — 55.64 (2022)
Walsh came home at about the same speed that she did Saturday morning, but she was a whole 0.77 seconds faster going out. Both her first and second 50s were faster than they were when she set her personal best prior to trials.
Split Comparison:
|Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Semi-Finals
|Gretchen Walsh, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Prelims
|Gretchen Walsh, 2024 San Antonio Pro Swim Series
|50m
|25.45
|26.22
|25.84
|100m
|29.73
|29.72
|30.30
|Final
|55.18
|55.94
|56.14
At the 2023 World Championships, Walsh finished eighth in the finals of the 100 fly. However, if she ends up qualifying for the event on Sunday night, she will vault into the position of gold medal favorite as the world record holder.
I want to see the emotional reactions and hugs with her teammates and coaches
The world will know the name Gretchen Walsh this summer.
My wish for G Walsh to have a Dressel-like Budapest 2017 breakout on the international LCM scene is coming true and I could not be happier
I am so sorry that I clowned on you Gretchen in March by saying that you were only a bathtub swimmer please please PLEASE accept my apology
I don’t have the words to describe just how shocking and earth shattering of a result that this is
This opens up a whole new level and world of possibilities for us in Paris against the Aussies.
I cannot wait to see what Walsh and Huske can push eachother to do in the final tomorrow night. We might see a 54.
If she can do this in the fly, who knows what she could do in the free?
Fly is her best stroke but still this is an absolutely insane news for us.
Yes after a disappointing 2021 Tokyo campaign where the women only one 3 gold and not a single relay compared to the Aussie 8 golds (2 of them relays)I have a fealling the tables are going to turn this year
Another PB and probably 52 mid is possible
I need a video
Gretchen is looking pretty jacked and has talked a few times about how embracing the weight room has paid off for her. She lifts 4x per week in the college season.
the parallels to SCY are right there:
49.34 @ 2023 ACCs, 49.11 in-season, 48.25 @ 2024 ACCs, 47.42 @ 2024 NCAAs
vs
56.34 @ 2023 Trials, 56.14 in-season, 55.18 @ 2024 Trials, ???? @ 2024 Olympics
I had an exchange with an Aussie commenter the other day and he said Gretchen doesn’t merit any serious hype because she hasn’t proven herself.
I think she just did that.