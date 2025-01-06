Canadian Trials Finalist Eleaunah Phillips To Compete For Arizona State In 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian Olympic Trials finalist Eleaunah Phillips has committed to Arizona State to continue her swimming career starting in the fall of 2025. She is currently a senior at St. Albert Catholic High School in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. A versatile swimmer, Phillips has trained with both the Edmonton Keyano Swim Club and the Sandpipers of Nevada.

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University!! I want to say thank you to all my coach’s from Edmonton Keyano and the Sandpipers of Nevada. Also, a big thank you to the amazing and welcoming staff at ASU, and above all else thank you to God and my parents for sacrificing so much. Coach Herbie, Coach Derek and everyone else on staff are amazing and I can’t wait to be apart of such an incredible team. FORKS UP!!🔱😈”

Phillips was a finalist at the 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials (LCM), where she placed 3rd in the 400 IM with a time of 4:55.85. She also set three additional personal bests: 16th in the 800 free (9:11.89), 13th in the 200 fly (2:20.88), and 8th in the 200 IM (2:20.15).

She was also a finalist at the 2024 Canadian Trials in May, placing 20th in both the 400 free (4:29.04) and the 200 back (2:27.82). At these Trials, she competed in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM, where she achieved her best 400 IM time of 4:53.86.

Two months earlier, Phillips achieved her best times in the 400 free and 1500 free at the 2024 Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad, California, in March. She placed 5th in the 1500 (17:36.78) and 10th in the 400 (4:27.82). Both times qualified her for the Futures Championship in Sacramento.

In July, at the 2024 Speedo Canadian Championships (LCM), she recorded lifetime bests in the 200 back (2:19.03), finishing 11th, and in the 400 IM (4:53.78), where she placed 2nd.

Phillips has not raced in yards since 2023. She secured several of her SCY bests at the 2023 CA/NV Speedo Sectional Championship. She swam the 500 free (5:00.81) during a swim-off to achieve her best time. She also posted best times in the 1000 free (10:05.15), placing 5th, the 200 back (1:59.76), placing 4th, the 200 breast (2:20.96), placing 17th, the 200 IM (2:02.70), placing 5th, and the 400 IM (4:15.50), placing 3rd.

Phillips set her best time in the 1650 free a couple of months earlier at the CA SAND Pumpkin Invite with a time of 17:26.59, placing 7th.

Top SCY & LCM Times

SCY LCM 500 Free –5:00.81 400 Free – 4:27.82 1000 Free – 10:05.15 800 Free – 9:11.89 1650 Free – 17:26.59 1500 Free – 17:36.78 200 Back – 1:59.76 2:19.03 200 IM – 2:02.70 2:20.15 400 IM – 4:15.50 4:53.78

Arizona State placed 5th overall for the women at the 2024 Pac-12 Championships, the same as the previous season. This year, ASU will compete at the Big 12 Conference Championships. Phillips could particularly help strengthen the 200 backstroke squad at ASU with her time of 1:59.76. The fastest time last season, 1:54.33, was held by Charli Brown, who is a senior this year.

Brown also held the fastest time in the 400 IM (4:08.76). Phillips has the potential to be competitive in the 400 IM as well, with her best time of 4:15.50. She also shows potential in distance events.

Phillips will join Ursula Ott, Isabella Tramontana, Cali Watts, Marley Lovick, and Alexia Sotomayor as part of the 2025 recruiting class for ASU. Sotomayor also shows strength in the 200 back with her time of 1:58.31.

