Mary Sophie-Harvey Breaks Canadian & Western Hemisphere Record in 200 Free, #6 All-Time

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Mary Sophie-Harvey set a new Canadian and Americas Record in the women’s 200 meter freestyle final on Sunday in her silver medal-winning performance. This marks the third-straight edition of the World Short Course Championships in which a Canadian woman has earned silver in this event after Rebecca Smith did so at the prior two in 2022 and 2021.

Harvey swam 1:51.49 in the final, which broke Smith’s former Canadian Record of 1:52.15 from the 2022 championships. The previous Americas Record was a 1:51.67 done by American Allison Schmitt at the 2009 Duel in the Pool, though that was never officially the United States Record because of a quirk in the rules. The Americas Record is an official AQUA-recognized continental record that accounts for most of the Western Hemisphere.

Splits Comparison:

Allison Schmitt Rebecca Smith Mary-Sophie Harvey Mary-Sophie Harvey Previous Americas Record Previous Canadian Record New Americas/Canadian Record Previous PB 50m 26.58 26.16 26.67 27.33 100m 28.07 28.25 28.24 29.31 150m 28.41 28.87 28.23 28.53 200m 28.61 28.87 28.35 28.19 Final Time 1:51.67 1:52.15 1:51.49 1:53.36

Harvey has had an interesting career progression; a very good swimmer, including in this 200 free as a junior, but she largely stalled out between 2017 and 2023 in many events.

In 2023, though, she began to catch fire again, really signifying a resurgence when she went best times in the 200 free and 100 fly at a local meet in Quebec in February 2024. Since then, she re-broke her best time in the long course 200 free at five different meets to land at 1:55.29; she followed that with a 1.7 second drop in short course at the Shanghai stop of the World Cup in October.

Now her short course 200 free has fallen by almost two seconds again, making a drop of 3.56 seconds in under two months for this silver medal.

This is her second individual medal of the meet after finishing 3rd in the 400 free (3:54.88). She was close in a number of other events, finishing 4th in the 100 IM and 200 IM. She also picked up a bronze medal in the women’s 400 free relay, silver on the mixed 200 free relay, and bronze in the women’s 400 medley relay in what has been a busy six days for the 25-year-old.

All-Time Rankings, Women’s 200 SCM Freestyle