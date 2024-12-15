Mary Sophie-Harvey Breaks Canadian & Western Hemisphere Record in 200 Free, #6 All-Time

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
Mary Sophie-Harvey set a new Canadian and Americas Record in the women’s 200 meter freestyle final on Sunday in her silver medal-winning performance. This marks the third-straight edition of the World Short Course Championships in which a Canadian woman has earned silver in this event after Rebecca Smith did so at the prior two in 2022 and 2021.
Harvey swam 1:51.49 in the final, which broke Smith’s former Canadian Record of 1:52.15 from the 2022 championships. The previous Americas Record was a 1:51.67 done by American Allison Schmitt at the 2009 Duel in the Pool, though that was never officially the United States Record because of a quirk in the rules. The Americas Record is an official AQUA-recognized continental record that accounts for most of the Western Hemisphere.
Splits Comparison:
|Allison Schmitt
|Rebecca Smith
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|
Mary-Sophie Harvey
|Previous Americas Record
|Previous Canadian Record
|New Americas/Canadian Record
|Previous PB
|50m
|26.58
|26.16
|26.67
|27.33
|100m
|28.07
|28.25
|28.24
|29.31
|150m
|28.41
|28.87
|28.23
|28.53
|200m
|28.61
|28.87
|28.35
|28.19
|Final Time
|1:51.67
|1:52.15
|1:51.49
|1:53.36
Harvey has had an interesting career progression; a very good swimmer, including in this 200 free as a junior, but she largely stalled out between 2017 and 2023 in many events.
In 2023, though, she began to catch fire again, really signifying a resurgence when she went best times in the 200 free and 100 fly at a local meet in Quebec in February 2024. Since then, she re-broke her best time in the long course 200 free at five different meets to land at 1:55.29; she followed that with a 1.7 second drop in short course at the Shanghai stop of the World Cup in October.
Now her short course 200 free has fallen by almost two seconds again, making a drop of 3.56 seconds in under two months for this silver medal.
This is her second individual medal of the meet after finishing 3rd in the 400 free (3:54.88). She was close in a number of other events, finishing 4th in the 100 IM and 200 IM. She also picked up a bronze medal in the women’s 400 free relay, silver on the mixed 200 free relay, and bronze in the women’s 400 medley relay in what has been a busy six days for the 25-year-old.
All-Time Rankings, Women’s 200 SCM Freestyle
- Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong – 1:50.31 (2021)
- Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 1:50.43 (2017)
- Federica Pellegrini, Italy – 1:51.17 (2009)
- Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 1:51.18 (2014)
- Ariarne Titmus, Australia – 1:51.38 (2018)
- Mary-Sophie Harvey, Canada – 1:51.49 (2024)
- Junxuan Yang, China – 1:51.61 (2022)
- Camille Muffat, France – 1:51.65 (2012)
- Emma McKeon, Australia – 1:51.66 (2015)
- Allison Schmitt, USA – 1:51.67
Great swim by MSH! I think Weinstein also needs to be added to the top 10 at #8.
What a great meet for MSH!