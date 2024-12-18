Olympic Champion Anna Hopkin Of GBR Hangs Up Goggles

Great Britain heard one of its most successful swimmers call ‘time’ on her career, as 28-year-old Anna Hopkin has decided to hang up her goggles.

A member of GBR’s gold medal-winning mixed medley relay at the 2020 Olympic Games, Hopkin concludes her career as a two-time LC World Championships relay medalist and eight-time LC European Championships medalist.

The Loughborough swimmer’s sole individual elite international medal came in the form of 100m free bronze at the 2020 European Championships.

On her decision to retire, Hopkin said on Instagram, “The time feels right to close the chapter on my swimming journey…

“I’ve taken time to reflect since the Olympics and I feel ready to leave the sport knowing I’ve given everything; physically and mentally and I have achieved beyond my wildest dreams! Olympic Champion, 2x Olympian, British record holder, world, commonwealth and European medalist… I still can’t believe that’s me 🤯 I have had the BEST time, met the most amazing people and travelled the world creating memories for a lifetime!

“I feel lucky to leave the sport with no regrets, proud of my journey and confident in the person I have become!

“It’s been an honour to represent my country at all levels of the sport and experience the highs, lows and emotions of being an athlete. It’s not always been easy but it’s always been worth it.

“I can’t thank people enough for the part they have played along the way, particularly @neilharper1 and @melmarshallmassive for being incredible coaches and friends. And of course my family and friends for following me around the world, picking me up when I’m down and celebrating every single moment with me.

There is only so far you can go on your own and the support and love I have had around me has been second to none ❤️

“I couldn’t have achieved what I have without financial backing from @uk_sport and @aquatics_gb and huge thanks to @apraceofficial @speedouk and @nutrition.x for their part in supporting my journey 🙌🏻

“Sooo what’s next… I’m excited to continue my performance lifestyle internship with the UKSI as well as finally being able to go skiing again, have a normal social life, try new sports and figure out what’s next in life!”

Swim England conveyed ‘Hopkin’s journey began when she was encouraged to join her first swimming club by her mum Helen. She started at Chorley Marlins from the age of eight where she had fond memories of swimming in the micro-leagues. She then spent three years at elite squad Gallica before beginning training with Blackburn Centurions Swimming Club from the age of 13.

‘She continued at Blackburn where she qualified for her first British Championships under coach Lee Orrell until she joined Bath University to take her career to the international stage.’

In addition to representing GBR, Hopkin raced for the University of Arkansas in the United States.

She retires as an owner of a remarkable 12 British national records, including the women’s LCM 100 free record (52.75) in addition to 11 relay records.