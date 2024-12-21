2024 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmer of the Year- 13-14

See all of our 2024 Swammy Awards here

The 13-14 age group practically rewrote the NAG record books this year, and then most of them aged up after long course. This made deciding the 13-14 and 15-16 age group swimmers of the year challenging, but swimmer age at Olympic Trials was the ultimate deciding factor in who went where. It marks a crazy year when NAG record breakers don’t automatically land the top-age group swimmer spot, but only one swimmer can be first. This year’s 13-14 Swammy winners are Audrey Derivaux and Shareef Elaydi.

13-14 Girls

Audrey Derivaux, Jersey Wahoos.

Audrey Derivaux is 15 now, but she swam through July as a 14-year-old and she broke two NAG records during 2024 in the 200 fly and the 200 IM.

In February of this year, she set her 1st record of the season in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:54.33 to take almost a second off the previous record time of 1:55.29 set by Tess Howley in 2019.

In March, she set her 2nd record in the 200 IM. Her 1:55.73 took down Alex Walsh’s former record of 1:56.20 from 2015.

She had a successful long course season as well, grabbing the #2 spot all-time in the 100 and 200 fly events, and finishing in the top 10 in quite a few others.

She also topped the 13-14 rankings in 10 events across long course and last short course season, more than any other swimmer.

Derivaux’s 13-14 Top-Times

500 free SCY: 4:44.10

200 back SCY: 1:52.75 (#6 all-time)

200 fly SCY: 1:54.33 (#1 all-time

200 IM SCY: 1:55.73 (#1 all-time)

400 IM SCY: 4:08.51 (#3 all-time)

200 back LCM: 2:09.61 (#3 all-time)

100 fly LCM: 58.93 (#2 all-time)

200 fly LCM: 2:07.70 (#2 all-time)

200 IM LCM: 2:15.14 (#5 all-time

400 IM LCM: 4:45.23 (#7 all-time)

Honorable Mentions:

Mikayla Tan , Crow Canyon Sharks: Tan is also a 13-14 NAG record holder. She went 2:09.58 in the 200 breaststroke just a few weeks ago at Winter Juniors to break Allie Szekely’s record of 2:09.58 in the event. She also currently sits at 2nd all-time in the 100 breast with her time of 1:00.03.

, Crow Canyon Sharks: Tan is also a 13-14 NAG record holder. She went 2:09.58 in the 200 breaststroke just a few weeks ago at Winter Juniors to break Allie Szekely’s record of 2:09.58 in the event. She also currently sits at 2nd all-time in the 100 breast with her time of 1:00.03. Grace Koenig-Song , : Koenig Song appears on the USA Swimming NAG record list with her long course 50 breast time of 27.76. Unfortunately, there is no way to see other 13-14 50 breaststrokers beyond this season because it is not a category in any other USA swimming database for the 13-14 age group. Koenig Song had the top 200 breast time in the country last short course at 2:10.92, which is good for 4th all-time. She also had the fastest long course 100 breaststroke at 1:09.80 for 7th all-time.

, : Koenig Song appears on the USA Swimming NAG record list with her long course 50 breast time of 27.76. Unfortunately, there is no way to see other 13-14 50 breaststrokers beyond this season because it is not a category in any other USA swimming database for the 13-14 age group. Koenig Song had the top 200 breast time in the country last short course at 2:10.92, which is good for 4th all-time. She also had the fastest long course 100 breaststroke at 1:09.80 for 7th all-time. Gabi Brito: Gabi Brito currently leads the nation in four events, 50 free (22.49), 100 free (48.78), 100 fly (51.89), and 200 IM (1:56.39). She also appears in the all-time top-10 in all of these events, coming in 9th in the 50 free, 6th in the 100 free, 4th in the 100 fly, and 3rd in the 200 IM. Brito was the youngest swimmer at the Olympic Trials in June, swimming as a 13-year-old.

13-14 Boys

Shareef Elaydi, Santa Clara Aquatic Club

Shareef Elaydi is 15 now, but he was the youngest male swimmer at Olympic Trials, competing as a 14-year-old. He also broke the 13-14 NAG record in the 200 IM in March.

Elaydi swam 2:03.73 in his 200 IM at the CA/NV Speedo Sectionals in March of this year to break Michael Andrew’s 2014 record of 2:04.13 by four-tenths of a second.

Outside of his NAG record, Elaydi held eight other top times in the 13-14 age group, six in short course and two in long course. His six short course top-times were more than any other swimmer in the age group.

He also swam at the 2024 Olympic Trials, placing 43rd in the 200 fly. His best time of 2:00.38 from March is 2nd all-time behind Michael Phelps.

Elaydi’s Top 13-14 times:

50 free SCY: 20.64 (#16 all-time)

100 breast SCY: 54.66 (#3 all-time)

200 breast SCY: 1:58.81 (#3 all-time)

100 fly SCY: 47.60 (#4 all-time)

200 fly SCY: 1:45.06 (#2 all-time)

200 IM SCY: 1:45.93 (#2 all-time)

100 fly LCM: 54.01 (#2 all-time)

200 fly LCM: 2:00.38 (#2 all-time)

200 IM LCM: 2:03.73 (#1 all-time)

Honorable Mentions: