Katie Grimes Rips 9:16 1000 FR, Weinstein 1:41.10 200 FR on First 2 Days of CA-NV Sectionals

2024 CA-NV December Sectionals

December 19-22, 2024

Mt. San Antonio College Aquatic Complex, Walnut, CA

Hosted by BREA Aquatics

SCY (25 Yards)

Results on MeetMobile “2024 CA-NV December Sectionals at BREA”



TOP 5 TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

COMBINED

Sandpipers of Nevada – 1725 La Mirada Armada – 1035 Alpha Aquatics – 687.5 Riverside Aquatics Association – 614 Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 596.5

BOYS

Sandpipers of Nevada – 749 La Mirada Armada – 497 Alpha Aquatics – 460.5 Pleasanton Seahawks – 416 Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 307.5

GIRLS

Sandpipers of Nevada – 976 La Mirada Armada – 538 Riverside Aquatics Association – 421 Irvine Novaquatics – 385 Canyons Aquatic Club – 312

BREA Aquatics is hosting the annual CA-NV winter Sectional meet this weekend in Walnut, CA. The meet kicked off on Thursday, featuring some distance races and relays, then was in full effect on Friday.

Sandpipers of Nevada 18-year-old Katie Grimes is off to an awesome start in Walnut this weekend. She kicked the meet off with a decisive victory in the women’s 1000 free, ripping a 9:16.69. That performance marked a career best for the Olympic medalist by 10.49 seconds, but more than that, it also makes her the 3rd-fastest performer of all-time in the event. Katie Ledecky is the fastest swimmer in history in the 1000 (8:59.65), while Katie Hoff held a career best of 9:10.77. Grimes is now 3rd all-time overall and in the 17-18 age group.

Following her performance in the 1000, Grimes would go on to help the Sandpipers ‘A’ relay to victory in the women’s 200 free relay. She split 22.21 on the anchor leg. Claire Weinstein (22.51), Emery Vannah (23.20), Billie Blu Mondonedo (23.38), and Grimes teamed up to earn the win in 1:31.30. Grimes would also help the SAND women’s 800 free relay to victory with a 1:43.65 anchor split in her 3rd race of the night. Vannah (1:50.68), Mondonedo (1:48.51), and Weinstein (1:41.59) made up the other legs of the relay, which swam a 7:04.43.

Grimes then went on to win the women’s 400 IM as well, swimming a 3:57.07. That time comes in just off Grimes’ career best of 3:57.02. Grimes then capped off her night by helping yet another Sandpipers relay to victory. She split 52.10 on the fly leg of the 400 medley relay. Applejean Gwinn (56.73), Weinstein (1:02.33), Grimes, and Mondonedo (50.36) made up the relay, which swam a 3:41.52.

17-year-old Claire Weinstein was phenomenal in her own regard, winning the women’s 200 free in 1;41.10 With the performance, she moves up to #4 all-time in the girls 17-18 age group. She swam a great race last night, splitting 23.78 on the first 50, then going 25.34, 25.97, and 26.01 respectively the rest of the way. It was a massive swim for Weinstein, who entered the meet with a personal best of 1:43.77, which she swam at this Sectional meet last year.

Weinstein also showed off her versatility last night, swimming a 1:00.53 in the women’s 100 breast. That was a massive performance for Weinstein, who entered the meet with a personal best of 1:03.45, which she swam earlier this fall. It was 47-year-old Gabrielle Rose (Alpha Aquatics) who won the women’s 100 breast last night, swimming a 59.75.

Similarly, it was 35-year-old Brandon Fischer who won the men’s 100 breast, swimming a 52.12. La Mirada Armada’s Elonzo Madison Santos, 16, had a great swim, clocking a 54.39, which marks a new career best.

Another veteran swimmer, 38-year-old Brooke Boak, won the women’s 100 fly with a 52.88. Irvine Novaquatics 15-year-old Alyssa Ton came in 2nd with a 54.23, a new personal best. Sandpipers 16-year-old Emery Vannah had a huge swim for 3rd, clocking a 54.38. Vannah came into the day with a personal best of 56.01.

Sanpipers 18-year-old Luke Ellis is swimming well this weekend too. Ellis kicked off his meet by winning the men’s 1650 free in 14:50.16. He was well off his career best of 14:29.48, which he swam at this Sectional meet last year. Moving into Friday, Ellis then went on to swim a career best of 1:37.44 in the 200 free. He entered the meet with a personal best of 1:39.09. Ellis then won the men’s 400 IM in 3:46.27, which comes in a bit off his personal best of 3:42.94, which he swam last week at the Winter Junior Championships West.

Behind Ellis in the men’s 1650, Sandpipers teammate Noah Mudadu came in 2nd with a massive career best of 14:53.49. Mudadu’s previous best was 15:26.23, which he swam at this meet last year.

Pleasanton Seahawks 16-year-old Songrui Wu had a huge Friday night, winning both his events. It started in the men’s 200 free, where Wu clocked a 1:37.09. He was just off his personal best of 1:36.44. He then went on to win the men’s 100 fly in 47.72, which was also just off his personal best of 47.50.