2024 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmer of the Year- 10&Under

See all of our 2024 Swammy Awards here.

2024 Honorees: Vanessa Delev & Luca Ferrera

There were no National Age Group Records set in the 10 & Under age group this season for either gender, so deciding a top-swimmer was more difficult than other age groups. On the girl’s side, the award goes to Vanessa Delev who carried top-10 times in everything but breaststroke, and on the boy’s side Luca Ferrera has done the same.

10 & Under Girls

Vanessa Delev, Badger Swim Club

Vanessa Delev was last year’s award winner, and she actually aged out of the 10 & Under age group after the long course season, but she made a significant impact on the group through the end of the 2023-2024 short course season, and through long course.

Delev finished her 10-year-old career with the top-time in almost every long course event, excluding the breaststroke events and the 200 IM where she was 3rd, leaving her with eight number one spots. Many of her times also rank her in the top-20 10&Under swimmers all time with her highest ranking coming at 3rd in the 200 free.

The end of last short course season was the same. When we wrote this article last year, Delev led the nation in two events, the 200 free and the 100 back. She ended the season with five top times, adding the 500 free, 50 back, and the 100 IM. She finished in the top-5 in five other events, which is every event except breaststroke.

Delev’s Nation Leading Times:

200 Free SCY: 2:00.39 (#11 All-Time)

500 Free SCY: 5:25.28

50 Back SCY: 29.65

100 Back SCY: 1:03.28

100 Fly SCY: 1:02.29

50 Free LCM: 29.25

100 Free LCM: 1:03.47 (#14 All-Time)

200 Free LCM: 2:14.82 (#3 All-Time)

400 Free LCM: 4:47.98 (#9 All-Time)

50 Back LCM: 33.81

100 Back LCM: 1:11.61 (#18 All-Time)

50 Fly LCM: 31.88

100 Fly LCM: 1:10.55

Honorable Mentions:

Kyra Tan, Crow Canyon Sharks: Kyra Tan currently leads the nation in two events, the 50 back (29.21) and the 50 fly (27.51) which is 7th all time for 10&Under girls. She also has top-five times in four other events, the 50 free (3rd), the 100 back (2nd), the 100 IM (2nd) and the 200 IM (5th). This has been a breakout season for Tan who only appeared in one event’s top-10 last short course, the 50 fly where she was 6th, and no events during long course.

Abby Fang, Whitewaters Swimming : Abby Fang also has two nation-leading times in the 100 fly (1:02.15) and the 100 IM (1:04.06). She appears in the top-five in six other events, the 100 free (4th), 200 free (3rd), 500 free (5th), 50 breast (5th), 50 fly (2nd), and the 200 IM (2nd). Fang had a few top-10 times last short course in the 50 fly (10th), 100 fly (5th), 100 IM (8th), and 200 IM (6th). She also had a few long course appearances, coming in 10th in the 50 fly, 5th in the 100 fly, and 7th in the 200 IM.

10 & Under Boys

Luca Ferrera, Saint Petersburg Aquatics:

The boy’s decision was a little harder than the girl’s with two athletes leading the nation in four events, but it came down to the number of top-five swims each had, and Luca Ferrera came out on top with thirteen other events this year.

Ferrera currently holds the top-times in the 50 free, 200 free, 500 free, and the 100 IM, and he appears in the top-five this short course season in the 100 free (2nd), the 50 fly (3rd), the 100 fly (2nd), and the 200 IM (3rd).

He also has a few top-five swims from long course in his 50 free (2nd), 100 free (3rd), 200 free (3rd), 400 free, (3rd), 100 back (4th), 50 fly (3rd), and 200 IM (3rd).

Ferrera saw a few other high ranking swims over the 2023-2024 short course season with his 100 free (5th), 200 free (4th), and 100 IM (3rd) making top-five appearances.

Ferrara’s Nation-Leading Times:

50 Free SCY: 25.66

200 Free SCY: 2:02.59

500 Free SCY: 5:23.59

100 IM SCY: 1:06.32

Honorable Mentions:

Jasper Ye , Aquazot Swim Club: Ye was the other swimmer with four top-times this year. He holds the #1 time in the 100 back (1:04.27), 50 breast (33.14), 100 breast (1:12.32), and 200 IM (2:20.43). He has a few top-five swims as well in the 100 free (3rd) and the 200 free (3rd) from this season, and the 100 breast (5th) for last short course and long course.

, Aquazot Swim Club: Ye was the other swimmer with four top-times this year. He holds the #1 time in the 100 back (1:04.27), 50 breast (33.14), 100 breast (1:12.32), and 200 IM (2:20.43). He has a few top-five swims as well in the 100 free (3rd) and the 200 free (3rd) from this season, and the 100 breast (5th) for last short course and long course. Caleb Goodavish, Verona Area Swim Team: Goodavish aged-up before the start of this season, but he left a mark on the long course and short course rankings last year. He held the top time in five events over the course of the two seasons. The 2023-2024 short course he was first in the 100 free (55.58) and the 200 free (2:00.60) and in long course he was first in the 100 free (1:03.00), 200 free (2:15.80), and 200 IM (2:35.47). He appeared in the top-five in four events during long course, 50 free (4th), 50 back (2nd), 50 fly (2nd), 100 fly (4th), and two during short course, the 50 free (5th) and the 100 fly (2nd)

PAST WINNERS