Bellevue & SwimMAC Win Girls WJ Titles; Lakeside & Bolles Win Boys & Combined Trophies

West Results Recap

Bellevue earned the girls’ trophy at the 2024 Winter Juniors Championship — West. It was a full-team effort for the squad; eight of the nine girls scored points individually, and the one who didn’t score individually contributed on the relays.

The team earned 452 points, with Beach Cities Swimming taking second with 320 points. The Bellevue girls have been climbing the standings since the championships returned in 2021 after a one-year hiatus. Bellevue was seventh at that first Winter Juniors since the pandemic but lept to third in 2022. Last year, they were the runners-up behind Crow Canyon, finishing 39 points out of first place.

17-year-old Kamryn Meskill was the team’s high point scorer. The UNC commit earned 53 points from swimming in three ‘A’ finals and two ‘B’ finals. The sprint freestyle events were where she shined, as her sixth-place finishes in the 50/100 freestyle (22.39/49.28) were her best at the meet. She also took eighth in the 200 IM (2:00.64), won the 100 fly ‘B’ final (53.22), and was tenth in the 100 back (53.14).

Sophia Sunwoo joined Meskill in both sprint freestyle ‘A’ finals. The Princeton commit finished third in the 50 freestyle (22.26), then took eighth in the 100 free (49.54). She scored 34 individual points, one behind Alexa McDevitt’s 35 points from two ‘A’ final and two ‘B’ final appearances.

Sprint freestyle was a team-wide strength for Bellevue, as they won the 200 and 400 freestyle relay. Meskill combined with Sophia Sunwoo, Heather White, and Gracyn Kehoe to win the 200 freestyle relay by .08 seconds over the Mission Viejo Nadadores (1:29.84). The team replaced Kehoe with McDevitt on the 400 freestyle relay. They had more room to breathe in this relay, clocking 3:16.84 for the win. Mission Viejo touched second again, this time .31 seconds behind.

Bellevue Girls’ Roster: Sutton Forbis, Cecilia Howard, Gracyn Kehoe, Alex McDevitt, Kamryn Meskill, Sophie Segerson, Sophia Sunwoo, Clare Watson, Heather White

Aided by a dominant outing from Maximus Williamson, the Lakeside Aquatic boys claimed their third-straight Winter Juniors – West title. Lakeside earned 358 points, beating runners-up Aquajets by more than 100 points. Williamson earned the boys’ high point award with 116 points; no other male swimmer crossed the 100-point threshold. Alone, Williamson’s individual points would’ve finished 10th overall. He won the 50 free (19.29), 200 free (1:32.24), 100 back (46.70), 100 free (41.96), and 200 fly (1:42.17). He also added a third place in the 200 IM (1:44.22).

The Lakeside boys won four of the five relays, which helped them separate themselves from the other teams in the standings. After a fourth-place finish in the opening 200-medley relay, the team went on a relay win streak, touching first in the meet’s last four relays. Williamson, Maxwell Stanislaus, Aubrey Jaya, and Luke Garrett secured the 800 free relay win, swimming 6:22.48 to win by more than four seconds over the Sandpipers of Nevada (6:26.65).

Williamson and Stanislaus teamed with Dallas Jones and Riccardo Osio to win the 200 medley relay (3:13.38). Osio, Stanislaus, Williamson, and Garrett sped away in the 200 freestyle relay, clocking 1:19.34. They were the only quartet sub-1:20 at the meet, with Quicksilver swimming 1:20.12 for second place. Across the two championships—West and East—only the Lakeside and Bolles School boys broke 1:20.

The team fielded Stanislaus, Garrett, Jaya, and Williamson in the 400 freestyle relay to close the meet. Once again, the team won handily, as they had been doing with a variety of lineups since the 800 freestyle relay on the competition’s first day. The team touched in 2:54.12 for the win.

The Lakeside boys brought 11 to the meet, four of whom scored individual points. In addition to the strength of Williamson and the relays, Stanislaus gave the squad a 1-2 finish in the 200 free as he took second behind Williamson (1:34.97).

Lakeside also won the combined standings at the West championships. The girls’ and boys’ teams scored 609 points each and were in full control of the race for the combined trophy, beating Bellevue by 151 points.

Teagan O’Dell won the girls’ high point award at the West championships. O’Dell scored 114 points, beating Pikes Peak’s Madi Mintenko by 13. The two were the only girls to crack 100 points, as Grace Rabb took third in the rankings with 96 points. Behind Williamson in the boys’ rankings, Rowan Cox’s 81 points and Campbell McKean’s 60 points rounded out the top three.

Winter Juniors – West Top 10 Girls Teams

Bellevue Club Swim Team – 452 Beach Cities Swimming – 320 Crow Canyon Sharks – 289 Academy Bullets Swim Club – 270 Mission Viejo Nadadores – 269 Lakeside Aquatic Club – 251 Irvine Novaquatics – 15 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club – 116 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – 115 Schroeder YMCA Swim Team – 112

Winter Juniors – West Top 10 Boys Teams

Lakeside Aquatic Club – 358 Aquajets Swim Team – 243 Irvine Novaquatics – 201.5 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 188.5 Texas Ford Aquatics – 183 Sandpipers of Nevada – 163 Olympus Aquatics – 160 Longhorn Aquatics – 146 Waterloo Swimming – 127 Fox Valley Swim Team – 109

Winter Juniors – West Top 10 Combined Teams

Lakeside Aquatic Club – 609 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 458 Irvine Novaquatics – 356.5 Crow Canyon Sharks – 291 Mission Viejo Nadadores – 280 Academy Bullets Swim Club – 273 Aquajets Swim Team – 269 Longhorn Aquatics – 242 Texas Ford Aquatics – 197 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 196.5

East Results Recap

The SwimMAC Carolina girls came out on top at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships — East, scoring 436.50 points to beat the second-place TAC Titans by 90.5 points. The team’s win snaps a three-year win streak by the Carmel girls, who had won the last three editions of this meet after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

SwimMAC has consistently been among the top five teams at the East championships but has been rising over the last three years. The team finished fourth in 2021, third in 2022, and second in 2023. Last year, they finished 177 points behind Carmel to earn the runners-up trophy.

They made up that deficit and then some this year. SwimMAC brought 16 girls to the championships, ten of whom contributed individual points. The team’s highest scorer was Elle Scott, a senior committed to Cal, who scored 69.5 points. Scott won the 100 breaststroke (59.13), took second in the 200 IM (1:56.25) and 200 breaststroke (2:08.62), fifth in the 100 fly (52.41), and fifteenth in the 50 freestyle (23.07).

Avery Klamfoth, 17, swam in four individual ‘A’ finals for the team, with her highest finishing coming in the 400 IM with a fifth-place finish (4:13.91). Scott and Klamfoth were the two SwimMAC swimmers to earn over 40 individual points, as Caroline Mallard and Emma Grace Richardson also hit double-digits in individual points for the team.

In addition to Scott’s 100 breaststroke win, the quartet of Karina Plaza, Scott, Mallard, and Bree Smith won the girls’ 4×100 medley relay. All of SwimMAC’s relays finished in the top five—their lowest-placed relay was the 800 freestyle relay that finished fifth—boosting their ascent to the top of the standings.

SwimMAC Girls’ Roster: Sawyer Carlson, Maria Champion, June Delmar, Avery Klamfoth, Ariel Kong, Caroline Largen, Charlotte LePage, Caroline Mallard, Grace McCarthy, Clarke Neace, Sophia Pero, Karina Plaza, Emma Grace Richardson, Elle Scott, Annie Shall, Bree Smith

The Bolles School Sharks lifted their fourth-straight boys’ team title trophy at the end of the championships. They dominated the meet, racking up 490 points as the Lakeside Swim Team scored 280 points for second place. It was a change of pace from last year for the Sharks; in 2023, the meet came down to the last relay, and Bolles triumphed by just two points over Cavalier Aquatics.

Bolles won the 200 medley, 800 freestyle, and 200 freestyle relays. Liam Carrington, Eldad Zamir, Antoine Destang, and Andty Kravchenko kicked off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:27.33. Then, George Dovellos, Xavier Sohovich, Sascha Macht, and Carrington clocked 6:26.50 to pace the 800 freestyle relay field by 2.5 seconds and move the Bolles School Sharks to 2-0 in the relays. Later in the meet, Kravchenko, Destang, Sohovich, and Charlie Zuhoski were the only boys’ 200 free relay to break 1:20, posting 1:19.44 for the team’s second relay win of the meet.

The 400 medley relay took second behind Lakeside Swim Team.

Sohovich and Kravchenko were the top individual point scorers on Bolles’ 26-strong boys’ roster. Sohovich earned 40 individual points, finishing second in the 500 free (4:15.46), third in the 200 free (1:34.66), and tenth in the 100 free (43.79). Meanwhile, Kravchenko finished sixth in the 50 free (19.87), sixteenth in the 200 free (1:39.88), and third in the 100 free (43.06).

The Bolles School Sharks also won the combined trophy. The SwimMAC girls’ win ended Carmel’s three-year win streak, and the Bolles School also halted Carmel’s streak in the combined standings at three.

Bolles earned 627 points in the combined girls’ and boys’ standings. Lakeside (585), SwimMAC Carolina (509.5), Carmel Swim Club (404), and the Mason Manta Rays (387) rounded out the top five.

Bolles School Sharks Boys’ Roster: Ethan Bathala, Dillon Brigman, Liam Carrington, Cohen Chiam, Antoine Destang, Tristan Dorville, George Dovellos, Ian Foulk, Michael Gumino, Krish Jain, Louis Joos, Lucas Knapp, Andty Kravchenko, Nicholas Kwan, Sascha Macht, Clay Magyar, Nick Marrero, Wyatt Pouch, Alex Primavera, Alston Qin, William Shoesmith, Xavier Sohovich, Carter Wright, Lucas Young, Eldad Zamir, Charlie Zuhowski Bolles School Sharks Girls’ Roster: Savannah Branon, Ella Chan, Victoria Edgar, Neriah Giedrys, Ella Gotham, Lila Higgo, Allison Kelly, Neala Klein, Grace Lanning, Phoebe Mayo, Lucero Mejia Arce, Christanya Shirley, Ainsley Stephan, Heidi Stoute

16-year-old Charlotte Crush won the girls’ high point award at the East championships, accruing 93 points after swimming 17 times during the four-day meet. Baylor Stanton, a Cal commit in the class of 2026, won the boys’ award with 89 points. He beat Thomas Heilman by nine, though his margin of victory could’ve been even greater—he was disqualified in the 200 IM final after reportedly flinching on the block.

Winter Juniors – East Top 10 Girls Teams:

SwimMAC Carolina – 436.50 TAC Titans – 346 Lakeside Swim Team – 305 Sarasota Sharks – 298 Carmel Swim Club – 270 Laker Swim – 206.50 Mason Manta Rays – 173 Bolles School Sharks – 167 Jersey Wahoos – 156.50 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 133

Winter Juniors – East Top 10 Boys Teams:

Bolles School Sharks – 460 Lakeside Swim Team – 280 Mason Manta Rays – 214 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA – 208 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 203 Nashville Aquatic Club – 155 Central Ohio Aquatics – 135 Carmel Swim Club – 134 Dynamo Swim Club – 124 Marlins of Raleigh – 110

Winter Juniors – East Top 10 Combined Teams