Summer McIntosh Destroys 400 IM World Record By Over 3 Seconds With 4:15.48

2024 Short Course World Championships

Women’s 400 IM- Final

World Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2017)

World Junior Record: 4:21.49 — Summer McIntosh , CAN (2022)

, CAN (2022) World Championship Record: 4:19.86 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)

2022 World Champion: Haley Flickinger, USA — 4:26.51

Top 8 Finishers:

Summer McIntosh (CAN)- 4:15.48 Katie Grimes (USA)- 4:20.15 Abbie Wood (GBR)- 4:24.34 Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN)- 4:26.09 Ellen Walshe (IRL)- 4:29.86 Kayla Hardy (AUS)- 4:30.01 Tara Kinder (AUS)- 4:30.87 Emma Carrasco (ESP)- 4:31.18

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh broke her 3rd World Record in Budapest, swimming a 4:15.48 in the women’s 400 IM. That also broke her own World Junior Record of a 4:21.49 that McIntosh swam in 2022.

McIntosh broke the old World Record of a 4:18.94 set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte Garcia in 2017. This was the 2nd event of the week in which McIntosh broke a record previously held by Belmonte as McIntosh also swam to a World Record in the 200 fly. She also swam a World Record in the 400 free earlier this week.

Split Comparison

McIntosh Belmonte 50 26.88 26.88 27.99 27.99 100 57.23 30.35 59.38 31.39 150 1:29.60 32.37 1:33.37 33.99 200 2:00.97 31.37 2:06.46 33.09 250 2:38.09 37.12 2:42.27 35.81 300 3:16.34 38.25 3:19.24 36.97 350 3:46.94 30.6 3:49.63 30.39 400 4:15.48 28.54 4:18.94 29.31

McIntosh was out fast as she was already two seconds under World Record pace at the end of the fly leg. She grew her lead on the backstroke leg. Belmonte was slightly faster on the breaststroke leg but McIntosh was already far enough ahead of record pace that it did not matter.

McIntosh continues her success after winning three individual gold medals this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.