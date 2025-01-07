Florida State Set To Host Villanova On Wednesday

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving team welcomes Villanova to the Morcom Aquatics Center on Wednesday, January 8, at 2 p.m. ET.

Admission will be free for all fans on Wednesday. The dual meet is FSU’s first competition of the 2025 calendar year and one of the last in Tallahassee this season.

Live results can be found on Meet Mobile, and a live stream will be available on the Florida State Seminoles page on YouTube. Direct links and live updates from the pool can be found by following and connecting with the Seminoles on Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

“We are looking forward to getting back to racing after a long block of training,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “Villanova is a very good team and will be a good test to see where we are at.”

The Seminoles enter the new year ranked No. 22 and No. 25 in the CSCAA Coaches Poll. Announced on December 16, the men moved up two spots to 22nd, while the women entered the rankings for the first time this season. Ten ACC women’s teams and nine men’s squads are currently ranked or receiving votes.

Villanova comes to Tallahassee with a 4-1 men’s record and a 3-1 women’s mark. At the WVU Invitational in November, the Wildcat women finished second overall, ahead of Navy, West Virginia and Old Dominion, and the men placed third, besting Old Dominion and William & Mary.

FSU closed out its 2024 as a team at the Georgia Tech Invite from November 22-24. The men placed second in the final team standings, ahead of two top-20 opponents, and the women were third overall. The Seminoles claimed 11 individual wins and 34 top-three finishes while breaking six school records and achieving five NCAA A qualifying times. Recap the weekend here: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3.

In December, select Seminoles competed at different events across the world. Several national records were broken by FSU swimmers at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships from December 10-14, as divers also competed at the USA Diving Winter Nationals from December 13-15 and the Seminoles began a week-long training trip in South Florida at the CSCAA College National Open Water Championships in Miami on December 15. The year concluded with the divers at the Auburn Diving Invite from December 18-21, with a pair of wins highlighting the four-day event (Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4).

The Seminoles’ meet scheduled for January 17 at SMU has been cancelled. Florida State will return to competition on Friday, January 24 at 2 p.m. when they host the University of Tampa at the Morcom Aquatics Center. The team’s complete schedule can be found at Seminoles.com (Men | Women).