Stonehill & Roger Williams Women Tie, Hawks Men Victorious At 2025 Orange Bowl Swim Classic

2025 ORANGE BOWL SWIM CLASSIC

Friday, January 3, 2025

Jacobs Aquatic Center – Key Largo, Florida

SCM (25 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 Orange Bowl Swim Classic”

The Stonehill College and Roger Williams University women’s teams tied for first place on Friday at the Orange Bowl Swim Classic in Key Largo, Florida, while the Roger Williams men’s team came out on top in the action-packed sprint-oriented event that annually features different teams from various NCAA divisions.

This year, Stonehill and Roger Williams were joined by Mount Allison in the women’s competition, while the men’s meet featured Mount Allison and The College of the Florida Keys along with Roger Williams.

With American swimmers accustomed to racing in short course yards, the majority of them were competing in the short course meters format for the first time.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Stonehill women got off to a strong start with a win in the meet-opening 200 medley relay, clocking 2:06.92 to easily outpace Roger Williams and Mount Allison, which tied for 2nd in 2:09.74.

From there, Stonehill saw wins come from Jami Hepburn in the 50 breast (35.79), Elizabeth Weston in the 50 back (33.63), Kristy Barry in the 200 IM (2:34.37) and Lily Peterson in the 100 breast (1:19.52).

The 100 breast in particular was an exciting battle, with Peterson emerging in a close race with Mount Allison’s Rachel Chan (1:19.61) and Hepburn (1:19.99).

Roger Williams had the only two female swimmers to win multiple individual events, as seniors Gabby Carr and Noelle Schneider went two-for-two.

Carr won the women’s 50 free (28.34) and 100 free (1:03.50), while Schneider topped the 50 fly (30.05) and 100 fly (1:08.87).

In the meet finale, the 200 free relay, Carr anchored in 28.26 to propel Roger Williams to a close victory, 1:57.11 to 1:57.19, over Mount Allison.

Other winners at the meet were Mount Allison’s Julianne Levesque, who won the 400 free by more than 13 seconds in 4:49.17, and Roger Williams’ Katie Wieler, who led the 100 back in 1:10.76.

Final Team Standings

Stonehill Women’s Swimming / Roger Williams University, 96 – Mount Allison Mounties, 32

MEN’S RECAP

The Roger Williams men’s team excelled early and late en route to a big victory on Friday, as the team won the first two events of the day and then the last four to punctuate the team win.

Kicking things off in the 200 medley relay, Roger Williams soared to the win in 1:44.90, well clear of runner-up Mount Allison (1:47.88).

Roger Williams graduate senior Riley Williams won the first individual event of the day in the 400 free, clocking 4:22.03 to lead the field by 14 seconds, and he followed up by winning the 100 breast (1:06.59) and 200 IM (2:13.87) later in the meet to go three-for-three individually.

Senior Seth Sutton picked up a win in the 50 free (24.44) for Roger Williams, and then to close things out in the 200 free relay, Sutton split 24.54 swimming second and Williams was 25.02 going third as the Hawks won the event in 1:40.03 over Mount Allison (1:43.13).

Mount Allison’s Sebastian Cariaga came out on top in the 50 back (27.93), 100 back (1:00.57) and 100 free (54.74), and the team also got wins from Zachary Marques in the 50 fly (25.30) and John Roberts in the 50 breast (31.44).

The lone winner for the College of the Florida Keys men’s team was Drew Lebsack in the 100 fly (1:01.13).

Final Team Standings