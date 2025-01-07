FGCU Downs La Salle, Saint Peter’s & Siena At Eagles Triple Distance Invitational

2025 Eagles Triple Distance Invitational

January 4, 2025

Fort Myers, Fla.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: FGCU Athletics

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Gulf Coast University swimming and diving began 2025 unbeaten, beating Saint Peter’s 318-67, Sienna 303-82 and La Salle 225-166 on Saturday.

“It’s great to start the new year defending The Nest and earning victories for the Green and Blue,” FGCU head coach Dave Rollins said. “With classes resuming Monday, we are excited to get back into our regular training routine before we welcome FIU in a couple weeks.”

The Eagles won a staggering 14 events on the day by way of Libby Russum (50 fly, 100 fly), Izzy Ackley (50 back, 100 back, 150 back), Mia Burke (50 free, 100 free, 150 free), Jasmin Kroll (100 free, 200 free), Nadia Helm (150 fly), Emma Bjoernholdt (300 free), Sydney Joiner (1-meter) and Bella Pfeil (3-meter).

These are the first event wins for Helm, Bjoernholdt, Joiner, and Pfeil on the season.

The Green and Blue return to the pool for the Green and Blue Intersquad meet Jan. 18.

Courtesy: Siena Athletics

In its first action in nearly one month, Siena Swimming and Diving competed in the Eagles Triple Distance Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) in Fort Myers, FL. Siena topped MAAC counterpart Saint Peter’s, 256-110, while falling to La Salle (246-126), and FGCU (303-82).

The Saints had 15 events serve as dual wins over Saint Peter’s. GayLynn Kirn took first place in the 100 free, touching the wall in 54.56. She was also victorious in both the 200 free with a time of 1:57.76, and the 300 free in 3:06.47.

Gabrielle Rentosa won the 100 back in 59.15, topping her previous best time of 59.67 set in November against Stony Brook. Her mark of 28.72 in the 50 back was good enough for first, as was her time of 1:40.40 in the 150 back.

Leslie Dame clocked a 27.85 in the 50 fly for the win before taking the 100 fly in 1:01.81. She also claimed first in the 150 fly in 1:40.55. Kylie Carter’s first place time of 32.92 in the 50 breast was just shy of her personal best. Mea Amedio won the 100 breast in 1:11.33, as well as the 150 breast in 1:54.71.

Shaylea Triller timed in at 1:33.14 in the 150 free for the win over Saint Peter’s. The first place 200 medley relay team of Rentosa, Dame, Emme Starzman , and Leana Padunina finished in 1:57.66.

On the 1m board, Jenna Wyner scored a personal best 186.45 to take first against Saint Peter’s and La Salle. Claire Donlon scored 181.05, and Sydney Murray 169.13.

Kirn’s times in the 100, 200, and 300 free were also good enough for first against La Salle, as was Rentosa’s time in the 100 back against both La Salle and FGCU. The Saints had 14 other marks good enough for top-three finishes against FGCU, and 12 others against La Salle.

Siena is back in action on Sat., Jan. 11 to host Vermont at 1 p.m. from the Siena Swim Center.

Courtesy: La Salle Athletics

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The La Salle swim teams competed in the Eagles Triple Distance Invite Saturday, with both squads earning wins.

The men’s team beat Saint Peter’s by a score of 230-93, while the women’s team beat Saint Peter’s and Siena by scores of 283-64 and 246-126. In its dual meet with host FGCU, the women’s team lost by a result of 225-166.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The men’s team won the first two events of the day, with Felix Jedbratt winning the 50-yard fly and Tarik Gusic winning the 50-yard back.

winning the 50-yard fly and winning the 50-yard back. Carter Perkins took gold in the 50-yard, 100-yard, and 150-yard free events.

took gold in the 50-yard, 100-yard, and 150-yard free events. Jedbratt and Gusic continued their dominance with wins in their respective events, with the former winning in the 100- and 150-yard fly and Gusic wining in the 100- and 150-yard back.

Owen Reilly’s time of 2:50.91 in the 300-yard free was good enough for first place.

time of 2:50.91 in the 300-yard free was good enough for first place. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Noah Fredriksson, Andrew Wong , Jedbratt, and Perkins worked together for a first-place finish, with a combined time of 1:35.71.

, Jedbratt, and Perkins worked together for a first-place finish, with a combined time of 1:35.71. On the women’s side, Carlota Ungo got first overall in the 50-yard breast, with a time of 30.66.

got first overall in the 50-yard breast, with a time of 30.66. Gabrysia Herbreder won the 100-yard IM event, finishing in 59.06.

won the 100-yard IM event, finishing in 59.06. Ungo, Beren Celik , and Denise Yushan collaborated for a 1-2-3 overall finish in the 100-yard breast.

, and collaborated for a 1-2-3 overall finish in the 100-yard breast. Herbreder got another win in the 200-yard IM, with a time of 2:08.14. She would get her third individual win in the 300-yard IM, completing it in 3:24.97.

Celik and Ungo got first and second in the 150-yard breast event.

To finish off the day, the 200-yard medley relay team of Herbreder, Ungo, Tori Fenn , and Camilla Frost won with a time of 1:48.68.

UP NEXT