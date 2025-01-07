Navy Men Win All 16 Events In Victory Over Towson

Navy vs Towson (Men)

January 5, 2025

Annapolis, Md.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Navy Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a competition break of near a month, the Navy men’s swimming and diving team (9-3) won all 16 events to post a 158-125 victory over Towson (3-1-1), Saturday at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis.

“I was really pleased with the team’s performance today,” said Navy head coach Bill Roberts . “They have been terrific since we returned from the holiday break and resumed training. I felt a lot of what we have focused on over the last couple of weeks was evident today. We are very excited with today, with getting back to training and for our upcoming competitions.”

The Mids began the meet by winning the 200 medley relay by 1.78 seconds with its effort of 1:29.21.

Navy swimmers would place 1-2-3 in the 11 of the 12 individual events.

Earning a pair of victories were Everet Andrew and Ben Irwin . The former won the 200 free (1:38.65) and 500 free races (4:34.47) and the latter recorded victories in the 100 back (49.06) and 200 back events (1:46.57).

Joining the swimmers in winning multiple events on the day was diver Blakeman Shaw , who tallied scores of 289.88 to win the three-meter board and 272.18 to place first in the one-meter event.

Additional event winners in the first half of the meet were Dean Jones in the 1000 free (9:32.89), Nate Sukeena in the 100 breast (56.52), Tyler Kaminski in the 200 fly (1:50.71) and Gavin Green in the 50 free (20.80).

Austin Lockhart began the second half of the meet by winning the 100 free with an effort of 45.31. Juan Mora soon recorded a time of 2:02.76 to win the 200 breast. Coleman Yates won the 100 fly (49.48) and Stephan Aguirre finished in first place in the 200 IM (1:51.22) to close the individual events.

Navy finished the afternoon by posting a winning time of 1:21.64 in the 200 free relay.

The Navy men’s and women’s team will travel to New Jersey this coming week for a Friday-Saturday meet at Princeton against the Tigers NCAA Division III powerhouse Kenyon.

Courtesy: Towson Athletics

ANNAPOLIS, Md – The Towson University men’s swimming and diving team lost 158-126 to Navy in the first dual meet of 2025.

Records:

Towson: 2-2-1

Navy: 9-3

How it happened:

Next Up:

The Black & Gold return to Burdick Pool January 15 to host a dual meet vs Howard University.