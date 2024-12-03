All The Links You Need To Follow The 2024 U.S. Open

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 U.S. Open

The 2024 U.S. Open gets underway tomorrow from Greensboro, NC. This year, the meet is in short-course yards and follows a traditional four-day college championship meet schedule, which means the first session on Dec. 4 is timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

The U.S. Open is a team-scored meet, with ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ finals in each individual event and timed relay finals. Only the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals score and like a collegiate championship, relay event points are doubled. The consolation ‘B’ finals swim before the championship ‘A’ final, and the bonus ‘C’ finals race after the end of the day’s relay.

After the Wednesday session, which begins at 4 pm EST, prelims start at 9:00 am EST and finals at 6 pm EST. The meet will be live-streamed on the USA Swimming Network. Additionally, Thursday and Friday finals air on Peacock. Highlights from the meet will air Saturday at 12 pm EST on CNBC and Sunday at 12 pm EST on NBC.

Here’s all the links you need to keep up with the action from Greensboro this week:

We will update this page with a live results link once it’s available. You can also keep up with the live results through MeetMobile.

Event Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 4 

  • 200 medley relay
  • 800 freestyle relay

Thursday, Dec. 5 

  • 500 freestyle
  • 200 IM
  • 50 freestyle
  • 400 medley relay

Friday, Dec. 6 

  • 400 IM
  • 100 butterfly
  • 200 freestyle
  • 100 breaststroke
  • 100 backstroke
  • 200 freestyle relay

Saturday, Dec. 7 

  • 1650 freestyle (timed finals in separate distance session, fastest heat in finals)
  • 200 backstroke
  • 100 freestyle
  • 200 breaststroke
  • 200 butterfly
  • 400 freestyle relay

