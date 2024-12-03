At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Léon Marchand claimed four individual gold medals and a bronze as part of the men’s 4x100m medley relay team. This remarkable achievement made him not only the most decorated French athlete but also the most decorated male Olympian of the Games. Although the Paris Games have ended, “Marchand-mania” continues to ripple through France, fueling both national pride and growing enthusiasm for swimming.

To celebrate Marchand’s historic achievements at the Paris Games, a new state-of-the-art swimming facility called “Cité de la Natation” will be built in his hometown of Toulouse. The project represents a 32-million-euro investment, funded through a collaboration between the French government and private contributors. Its centerpiece will be an Olympic-sized pool named in his honor, inspired by the one where he competed at La Défense Arena in Paris.

Gil Avérous, the Minister of Sports, announced that the state will allocate 4.4 million euros for this project, which will benefit Marchand’s club, Dauphins du Toec, as well as the residents of Toulouse. The local government is also contributing 4 million euros, with 2 million of that amount representing the value of the land where the facility will be built.

The surge of enthusiasm surrounding Marchand’s legacy has also fueled record-high membership for the French Swimming Federation and an urgent need for additional facilities. Recognizing this demand, the president of the French Swimming Federation has called for more pools to be built across the country, a plea that aligns with broader efforts to address France’s ongoing shortage of pool space, increases in drowning incidents, and aging aquatic infrastructure.

Exceptional athletic achievements have long been a catalyst for investments in sports infrastructure, and Léon Marchand’s brilliance exemplifies this influence. The upcoming construction of the “Cité de la Natation,” set to begin in 2025 and be completed by 2027, marks the dawn of a new era in France’s commitment to revitalizing its swimming facilities. This state-of-the-art center will become a vital hub for both the TOEC Dolphins and the broader community, with each of its five levels thoughtfully designed to meet various needs:

First Floor : A 25-meter training pool, a learning pool, a weight room, and recovery areas with a spa and sauna, exclusively for club members.

Second Floor : A public wellness center offering physiotherapy, sports medicine, and amenities such as a spa, hammam, and cold baths.

Third Floor : A “hall of fame” celebrating the TOEC Dolphins’ legacy, with a restaurant, administrative offices, classrooms, and professional training spaces.

Fourth Floor : Technical infrastructure and large locker rooms to support daily operations.

Fifth Floor (Rooftop) : A 50-meter open-air Olympic pool with spectator stands, providing essential space for training, competitions, and community use.

Adding to recent developments, Léon Marchand has announced his withdrawal from the Short Course World Championships, a decision that surprised many fans but reflects his need to focus on recovery and long-term goals following his historic performances at the Paris Olympics.