Tom Daley’s Coach, Jane Figueiredo, Leaves Aquatics GB After Historic Run

Jane Figueiredo, a pivotal figure in British diving, has announced her departure from coaching, concluding a transformative tenure that elevated Aquatics GB to new heights over the past decade.

With a coaching career spanning more than 30 years, Figueiredo’s influence has been instrumental in shaping the success of British diving on the international stage. While she steps away from daily coaching duties, her legacy remains deeply embedded in the sport’s infrastructure and future.

From Olympian to Elite Coach

Born in Zimbabwe, Figueiredo’s diving career saw her represent Portugal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics before transitioning into coaching. She moved to the United States, competing for and later coaching at the University of Houston, where she honed her skills in athlete development.

Her success stateside, including working with Olympic medalists, caught the attention of British Diving’s national performance director, Alexei Evangulov. In 2013, she made the pivotal move to London, initially hesitant but ultimately convinced by the opportunity to coach Tom Daley, already an Olympic bronze medalist and world champion at the time.

A Decade of Dominance in British Diving

Figueiredo’s arrival in the UK heralded a golden era for British diving. Her partnership with Daley resulted in multiple world championship titles and culminated in his long-awaited Olympic gold medal in the men’s 10m synchronized platform event alongside Matty Lee at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Beyond Daley, Figueiredo’s impact extended across the entire British diving program. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, her athletes, including Noah Williams, Scarlett Mew Jensen, and Yasmin Harper, contributed to Team GB’s most successful diving campaign in history. Under her leadership, British divers consistently ascended global podiums, setting new benchmarks for the nation’s success at the Olympics and World Championships.

Building a Lasting Infrastructure

While Figueiredo’s work with elite athletes is well-documented, her contributions to the broader diving infrastructure in Britain have been just as significant. As head coach at the London Performance Centre, she played a critical role in fostering a high-performance culture, ensuring a seamless transition from junior to senior ranks.

Her mentorship extended beyond athletes, as she also worked to develop young coaching talent. Her involvement in UK Sport’s Female Coaches Leadership Programme in 2021 underscored her commitment to diversifying and modernizing the coaching landscape.

Recognition and Legacy

Figueiredo’s career-long dedication to the sport has not gone unnoticed. In 2024, she was honored with the International Olympic Committee Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her profound contributions to diving and athlete development.

Colleagues, including Alexei Evangulov and Aquatics GB Performance Director Chris Spice, have lauded her impact, with Evangulov calling her “one of the most accomplished diving coaches in history.”

Spice echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing her transformative role in elevating British Diving’s global reputation. Though stepping away from daily coaching, Figueiredo has hinted at future endeavors within the sport. She has expressed interest in writing a book detailing her coaching philosophy and experiences and has not ruled out involvement in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in some capacity.

A Lasting Impact

Figueiredo’s departure marks the end of an era for British diving, but her influence will be felt for years to come. Her ability to cultivate champions, build a sustainable coaching pipeline, and instill a culture of excellence ensures that British Diving remains a formidable force on the world stage. Whether through mentorship, storytelling, or future Olympic involvement, her contributions to the sport are far from over.