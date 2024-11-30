Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leon Marchand Pulls Out of Short Course Worlds

Comments: 11
by Madeline Folsom 11

November 30th, 2024 News

Leon Marchand posted on his Instagram story this morning that he is pulling out of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest. He cited the number of meets he has competed in recently, and his exhaustion as the reason for withdrawing.

“I’ve decided to pull out from the World Championships in Budapest.

2024 was really intense, I’ve done a lot of big competitions and i’m exhausted.

It’s time for me to step back, train hard and start preparing future challenges.

I know you will understand and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Marchand is coming off an exceptional games performance, winning 4 individual gold medals in the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He also competed at the series of meets in the Short Course World Cup last month, where he won three triple crowns in the 100 IM, 200 IM, and 400 IM, even breaking the 200 IM world record in Singapore.

The once stacked World Championships roster has dwindled significantly in the last few weeks as Marchand joins a long list of top competitors to drop out of the meet including Niccolo Martineghi, Thomas Ceccon, Kristof Milak, Torri Huske, and Kaylee Mckeown.

Marchand hasn’t been back to the United States to train since the conclusion of the games, staying in France to swim with Nicolas Castel, and he was expected to return to Austin after Budapest. He also highlighted the importance of training hard and preparing for “future challenges” in his story.

France’s New Roster

Women’s Roster

Men’s Roster

 

In This Story

11
Facts
11 minutes ago

Unfortunate but not totally unexpected. The toll of an Olympic year seems to affect even the greatest athletes in the sport like Phelps and Dressel in the past as well

0
0
Reply
oxyswim
12 minutes ago

💔💔💔

0
0
Reply
Dressel GOAT
26 minutes ago

We get sick together and we miss Worlds together 🫡🫡
SwimShams strikes again 🤣🤣

comment image

4
-6
Reply
Curious
33 minutes ago

I wish he took the World Cup series off instead

9
0
Reply
This Guy
44 minutes ago

He’s joining Texas for the spring semester. He’s still got eligibility

Last edited 43 minutes ago by This Guy
4
-4
Reply
This Guy
Reply to  This Guy
41 minutes ago

This was completely a joke but if a big pocketed Texas Booster wanted to throw 1 million at Leon for 1 semester it would lock up a championship. It’s not gonna happen but there have been crazier things

4
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  This Guy
13 minutes ago

I know the concept of amateurism is silly at this point, but his professional contracts mean he’s no longer eligible. Regan ran into that issue when she went in the portal after Bob took the Texas job and was found to not be eligible.

0
0
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  This Guy
4 seconds ago

Is it a joke? We still don’t know who the third guy coming in January is

0
0
Reply
Cleo Lemon
54 minutes ago

He has given so much to the swimming community over the past 2 years. It’s time he takes some time for himself. Our glorious king will be back stronger than ever.

7
-6
Reply
PFA
54 minutes ago

Does this mean he’s coming back to the US earlier than expected or will be still be coming back at the start of the year?

1
0
Reply
YGBSM
Reply to  PFA
25 minutes ago

Yes.

1
-1
Reply

