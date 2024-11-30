Leon Marchand Pulls Out of Short Course Worlds

Leon Marchand posted on his Instagram story this morning that he is pulling out of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest. He cited the number of meets he has competed in recently, and his exhaustion as the reason for withdrawing.

“I’ve decided to pull out from the World Championships in Budapest. 2024 was really intense, I’ve done a lot of big competitions and i’m exhausted. It’s time for me to step back, train hard and start preparing future challenges. I know you will understand and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Marchand is coming off an exceptional games performance, winning 4 individual gold medals in the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. He also competed at the series of meets in the Short Course World Cup last month, where he won three triple crowns in the 100 IM, 200 IM, and 400 IM, even breaking the 200 IM world record in Singapore.

The once stacked World Championships roster has dwindled significantly in the last few weeks as Marchand joins a long list of top competitors to drop out of the meet including Niccolo Martineghi, Thomas Ceccon, Kristof Milak, Torri Huske, and Kaylee Mckeown.

Marchand hasn’t been back to the United States to train since the conclusion of the games, staying in France to swim with Nicolas Castel, and he was expected to return to Austin after Budapest. He also highlighted the importance of training hard and preparing for “future challenges” in his story.

