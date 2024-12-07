2024 US Open: Day 4 Finals Scratches

2024 US Open

December 4th -7th , 2023

Greensboro, N.C

Prelims: 9 am EST/ Finals 4 pm EST

SCY (25 yards)

The last finals session of the US Open is finally here, and there were only three A finals scratches this evening. There were quite a few B finals scratches for the evening which is to be expected on the last day of the meet.

The three A finals scratches consisted of one man, and two women. The men’s swimmer was Ben Meulemans, who scratched the 100 free final after placing 5th in the prelims.

Both women’s scratches came from the 200 fly final. 3rd place qualifier Kailia Utley and 2nd place qualifier Rhyan white both scratched out of the final. White is the top seed in the 200 backstroke at the beginning of the meet.

There were 7 B finals scratches. Emma Cigna scratched out of her 13th place spot in the 200 back final, but she is in the 200 fly A final later in the night.

Quinn Smith (16th), Sean Colson (11th), and Danny Berlitz (10th), all scratched out of the men’s 200 backstroke B final.

Skyler Smith scratched the women’s 100 free B final where she had qualified 11th.

Gwyn Frick was 16th in the 200 breast, and she will not be swimming it tonight. She is swimming in the B final of the 200 backstroke.

Ruby Tonelli-Smith, who was 13th, scratched the women’s 200 fly B final.

The final scratch of the evening was Fletcher Smith (11th) in the men’s 200 fly.