2024 Division II ‘A’ Finalist Ahmed Ismail Transferring To Ohio State For Spring 2025

Ahmed Ismail from Cairo, Egypt will join the Ohio State Buckeyes as a mid-season addition in January. Ismail arrives after spending his freshman season with Division II Lewis University and entered the transfer portal in September.
“I’m excited to share that I have officially committed to and signed with The Ohio State University, marking a big step in my swimming career and a late addition to OSU’s team this season.”
Ismail spent the 2023-2024 season with Lewis. There he swam numerous best times at the Great Lakes Valley Conference meet. He swam a 19.94 in the 50 free during prelims, a 44.01 in finals of the 100 free, and a 53.38 in prelims of the 100 breast.
He went on to swim at Division II NCAAs, swimming a best time 19.76 in prelims of the 50 free. He went on to swim a 20.07 in finals to finish 7th. He also made the ‘B’ finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast, swimming a 53.89 for 12th in the 100 and a 1:58.55 for 12th in the 200. His 200 breast was a personal best.
In addition to his individual impact, Ismail swam on four relays for Lewis, helping all four to top-8 finishes. The team’s 400 medley relay notably finished 3rd. Ismail split a 52.19 on the breaststroke leg.
The Ohio State men finished 2nd at 2024 Big Tens and went on to finish 13th at NCAAs. The team currently has five men who have been under the 20-second mark in the 50 free this season. In addition to adding depth in the sprint free group, Ismail’s 100 breast time (53.38) would sit t-2nd on the roster this season, only behind Karl Helmuth who swam a 52.44 at midseason. Helmuth is currently in his senior season so the arrival of Ismail is ideal timing for the next few years.
impressive athlete!
If you view this on mobile it looks like he’s really big and standing in the pool.