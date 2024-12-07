2024 Division II ‘A’ Finalist Ahmed Ismail Transferring To Ohio State For Spring 2025

Ahmed Ismail from Cairo, Egypt will join the Ohio State Buckeyes as a mid-season addition in January. Ismail arrives after spending his freshman season with Division II Lewis University and entered the transfer portal in September. “I’m excited to share that I have officially committed to and signed with The Ohio State University, marking a big step in my swimming career and a late addition to OSU’s team this season.”

Ismail spent the 2023-2024 season with Lewis. There he swam numerous best times at the Great Lakes Valley Conference meet. He swam a 19.94 in the 50 free during prelims, a 44.01 in finals of the 100 free, and a 53.38 in prelims of the 100 breast.

He went on to swim at Division II NCAAs, swimming a best time 19.76 in prelims of the 50 free. He went on to swim a 20.07 in finals to finish 7th. He also made the ‘B’ finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast, swimming a 53.89 for 12th in the 100 and a 1:58.55 for 12th in the 200. His 200 breast was a personal best.