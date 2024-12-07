SCAD’s Kevin Keil Breaks NAIA 400 IM Record

Savannah College of Art and Design’s Kevin Keil set a new NAIA record in the 400 IM at Queens University’s Fall Frenzy invite.

Before last week, the record belonged to Milligan’s Stephen Gilbert at the 2022 NAIA championships (3:51.08). In the Fall Frenzy prelims, Keil clocked a 3:50.74 to just undercut the record. He then shattered the record and the 3:50 barrier at night, winning in 3:49.32 to take off nearly two seconds from the old record.

Keil, a senior, transferred to SCAD this year from the University of Pennsylvania. At the 2023 Ivy League Championships, he earned 3rd on the podium in the 400 IM with a time of 3:47.91. This remains his lifetime best.

Split Comparisons

Keil – Fall Frenzy (new NAIA record) Gilbert – 2022 NAIA Championships (old record) Keil – 2023 Ivy League Championships Fly 52.43 51.72 52.53 Back 57.75 57.54 56.81 Breast 1:04.62 1:07.17 1:04.43 Free 54.52 54.65 54.14 Total Time 3:49.32 3:51.08 3:47.91

While Gilbert went out faster in the first 200 than Keil did this season, Keil made up massive ground on the breaststroke and never looked back. In comparison with his lifetime best, the biggest difference came in the backstroke, which was nearly a second slower this year than in 2023.

The SCAD men are currently ranked third in the NAIA. They are set to compete at the Sun Belt Championships in February and the NAIA championships in Elkhart, Indiana in March.