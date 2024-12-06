2024 Minnesota Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Minnesota Invite

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.52

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Isabelle Stadden (CAL), 52.11 Lilou Ressencourt (CAL), 52.20 Lizzy Cook (CAL), 52.69 Claire Reinke (MINN), 52.82 Morgan Brophy (CAL), 52.86 Mia Kragh (CAL), 52.89 Morgan Thomas (MINN), 53.32 Mckenna Stone (CAL), 53.46

Fifth-year Isabelle Stadden crushed her lifetime best in the 100 butterfly, swimming a 52.11 to lead the way in prelims. Her previous best was a 53.81 from the 2021 edition of this meet. She helped the Golden Bears pick up right where they left off after day two finals, opening the morning by sweeping the top three spots in the 100 butterfly.

Second place qualifier Lilou Ressencourt also hit a new personal best, dropping .13 seconds from her previous standard with a 52.20. Lizzy Cook rounded out the top three for the Golden Bears (52.69), though Cal also put Morgan Brophy, Mia Kragh, and Mckenna Stone into the championship final.

Minnesota opened its morning by putting two women into the ‘A’ final, with Claire Reinke‘s 52.82 for fourth-overall leading the way for the Golden Gophers. This swim was Reinke’s first sub-53 outing, as until now her lifetime best stood at 53.11 from the 2023 Minnesota Invite.

MEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.51

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.37

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Jacob Johnson (MINN), 45.21 Samuel Quarles (CAL), 46.58 David Schmitt (HARV), 46.62 August Vetsch (CAL), 46.79 Aayush Deshpande (HARV), 47.27 Kaiser Neverman (MINN), 47.28 Frank Applebaum (CAL), 47.40 Sonny Wang (HARV), 47.43

Freshman Jacob Johnson has already taken down the Minnesota men’s 200 butterfly record multiple times this season. He nearly took over the 100 butterfly school record in prelims at the Minnesota Invite as he swam a lifetime best 45.21, coming five-hundredths from the school record Davide Harabagiu swam last season.

He’s the top qualifier for the 100 butterfly ‘A’ final by a wide margin as Cal’s Samuel Quarles sits closest to him with a 46.58. Both Cal and Harvard put three men into the ‘A’ final, with freshman August Vetsch and graduate transfer Frank Applebaum joining Quarles. Meanwhile, David Scmitt swam 46.62 to qualify third for the Crimson, with Aayush Depande moving through fifth (47.27) and Sonny Wang grabbing eighth (47.43).

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Kathryn Hazle (CAL), 4:11.98 Molly Urkiel (RUT), 4:13.79 Alexandra Bastone (HARV), 4:14.61 Katie McCarthy (MINN), 4:15.19 Grace Drabot (MINN), 4:15.46 Stephanie Iannaccone (HARV), 4:17.03 Mina Ada Solaker (DU), 4:18.45 Shannon Meadway (RUT), 4:19.66

Kathryn Hazle has a comfortable lead on the rest of the women’s 400 IM field. She cruised to a 4:11.98 to win her heat in the fastest time of the morning. Rutgers’ Molly Urkiel continued her sensational meet, dropping 2.94 seconds from her lifetime best with a 4:13.79. She took down the Rutgers’ program record in the event by six-hundredths, breaking Morgan Pfaff‘s record from ten years ago.

The women in the 400 IM ‘A’ final are fairly spread out heading into the championship final, though of course that could change tonight. Harvard’s Alexandra Bastone cruised to the third seed overall in 4:14.61, ahead of a pair of Minnesota swimmers, Katie McCarthy (4:15.19) and Grace Drabot (4:15.46).

Mina Ada Solaker is Denver’s first ‘A’ finalist of the day; she swam 4:18.45 to qualify in seventh.

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Humberto Najera (CAL), 3:46.84 Joey Tepper (MINN), 3:47.61 Carter Lancaster (CAL), 3:49.49 Tyler Kopp (CAL), 3:50.13 Michael Breitbart (UNLV), 3:50.40 Colby Raffel (UNLV), 3:50.45 Alberto Hernandez Garcia (MINN), 3:51.43 Nico Morton (DU), 3:53.41

Cal sophomore Humberto Najera held off a charge on the freestyle leg from graduate transfer Joey Tepper in heat three to post the fastest swim of the morning in the men’s 400 IM. Najera built his lead over Tepper on the breaststroke leg, passing the Minnesota swimmer with a 1:05.23 split, then anchoring in 53.87 to clock 3:46.84.

Tepper split 53.13 on his freestyle leg, including a 25.87 final 50, and touched the wall at 3:47.16, qualifying second for the ‘A’ final.

Cal freshman Carter Lancaster won the heat two battle between himself, Tyler Kopp, and Michael Breitbart. He collected the heat win in 3:49.49, passing Breitbart with a 53.94 final 100 split. He swam an overall time of 3:49.49, qualifying third overall. Kopp and Breitbart also made the ‘A’ final, swimming 3:50.12 and 3:50.40, respectively.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Leah Polonsky (CAL), 1:46.08 Ava Chavez (CAL), 1:46.35 Mina Kaljevic (MINN), 1:47.12 Erika Carlson (UNLV), 1:47.15 Anja Kaljevic (MINN), 1:47.53 Ines Marin Alexandre (DU), 1:47.93 Alexandra Bastone (HARV), 1:47.99 Livi Wanner (MINN), 1:48.17

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 50.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (UGA) – 2022

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.48

2024 NCAA Cutline: 45.56

Top 8 Qualifiers: