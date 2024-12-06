2024 U.S. Open: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 U.S. Open Championships

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

Good morning, all! Happy Friday, and welcome back for the third day of the 2024 U.S. Open. The action in Greensboro, NC continues today with the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

Top Seeds:

Women’s 400 IM: Mira Szimcsak (SMU), 4:10.49

Men’s 400 IM: Danny Berlitz (UN), 3:43.02

Women’s 100 butterfly: Rhyan White (WOLF), 51.47

Men’s 100 butterfly: Matthew Bittner (PSU), 46.61

Women’s 200 freestyle: Chloe Stepanek (TAMU), 1:42.41

Men’s 200 freestyle: Bradley Dunham (SA), 1:32.77

Women’s 100 breaststroke: Skyler Smith (UNC), 58.65

Men’s 100 breaststroke: Mariano Lazzerini (PSU), 51.08

Women’s 100 backstroke: Rhyan White (WOLF), 51.93

Men’s 100 backstroke: Bradley Dunham (SA), 44.91

After winning the men’s 500 freestyle on Day 2, Georgia alum Bradley Dunham comes into day three as the top seed in the men’s 200 freestyle (1:32.77) and the men’s 100 backstroke (44.91). NCAA fans will remember Dunham as an backstroker/IMer, but as displayed by his 500 freestyle victory, he’s taking the opportunity this meet presents and taking on some secondary events this week.

U.S. Olympian Rhyan White also owns the top seed in two events during day three prelims, courtesy of a 51.47 in the 100 butterfly and a 51.93 in the 100 backstroke.

17-year-old Kennedi Dobson was busy last night, winning the women’s 500 freestyle and 200 IM in less than 30 minutes. She could be even busier tonight–she’s entered in three events today–the 400 IM, 200 free, 100 backstroke–so we’ll see if she takes to the starting block for all three.

Women’s 400 IM — Prelims

American Record: 3:54.60 — Ella Eastin (2018)

U.S. Open Record: 3:54.60 — Ella Eastin (2018)

Meet Record: 4:00.03 — Katinka Hosszu (2010)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 IM — Prelims

American Record: 3:33.42 — Chase Kalisz (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 3:28.82 — Leon Marchard (2023)

Meet Record: 3:37.88 — Ryan Lochte (2007)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims

American Record: 47.42 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 47.42 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

Meet Record: 49.87 — Kelsi Worrell (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Butterfly — Prelims

American Record: 42.80 — Caeleb Dressel (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 42.80 — Caeleb Dressel (2017)

Meet Record: 43.84 — Tom Shields (2016)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

American Record: 1:39.10 — Missy Franklin (2015)

U.S. Open Record: 1:39.10 — Missy Franklin (2015)

Meet Record: 1:41.17 — Mallory Comerford (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

American Record: 1:28.81 — Luke Hobson (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 1:28.81 — Luke Hobson (2024)

Meet Record: 1:31.65 — Joao De Lucca (2013)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

American Record: 55.73 — Lilly King (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 55.73 — Lilly King (2019)

Meet Record: 57.62 — Alia Atkinson (2013)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke — Prelims

American Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 49.53 — Liam Bell (2024)

Meet Record: 50.80 — Nic Fink (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims

American Record: 48.10 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 48.10 — Gretchen Walsh (2024)

Meet Record: 50.64 — Natalie Coughlin (2007)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Backstroke — Prelims

American Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 43.35 — Luca Urlando (2022)

Meet Record: 44.07 — Nick Thoman (2013)

Top 8 Qualifiers: