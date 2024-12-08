2024 Minnesota Invite: Day 4 Finals Recap

2024 Minnesota Invite

Here we are: the final session of the 2024 Minnesota Invite. The end of tonight’s session will also mark the end of the major mid-season invites in what has been a thrilling college season so far. As always, this session will feature the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, along with the 400 free relay.

All eyes will be on Cal fifth year Isabelle Stadden, who comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 back tonight. Stadden put up a 1:53.92 this morning, leading the field by well over a second.

Cal sophomore Keaton Jones was also great in the 200 back this morning, leading the men’s event with a 1:41.54. That swim marked a season best for Jones, which he will try to lower even further tonight.

Minnesota freshman Jacob Johnson continues to impress this weekend. After winning the 100 fly last night, Johnson posted a 1:41.56 in the men’s 200 fly this morning, leading the field by nearly 2 seconds.

Cal freshmen Nans Mazellier and Mary-Ambre Moluh are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the sprint events. Mazellier led the field this morning in the men’s 100 free with a 42.50, establishing a new career best. Of note, Cal had the top 7 swimmers in the men’s 100 free this morning, with their sprinters ranging from 42.50 to 43.58. Meanwhile, Moluh clocked a 48.76 to lead the women’s 100 free this morning.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Cutline: 16:14.82

RESULTS:

Cal fifth year Maya Geringer popped a new career best of 15:53.92 to win the women’s 1650 free tonight in Minneapolis. The performance came in well under her previous best of 15:56.28, which she swam last November when she was still a member of Ohio State. Geringer was close to the NCAA ‘A’ cut, which stands at 15:52.41. She won the race decisively, touching 1st by a little over 14 seconds.

Minnesota senior Eliot Kennedy came in 2nd with a 16:08.24. That swim marks a career best for Kennedy as well, also marking her first time under 16:10 in the event. The other half of the Minnesota distance duo, Katie McCarthy, came in 3rd tonight with a 16:08.27. Like Kennedy, McCarthy’s swim tonight was a new career best and her first time under 16:10.

MEN’S 1650 FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2024 NCAA Cutline: 14:54.92

RESULTS:

Cal junior Matthew Chai was dominant in the men’s 1650 free tonight, swimming a 14:49.18. That was a strong mid-season performance out of Chai, whose career best stands at 14:45.37 from back in December of 2021. He swam an incredibly consistent race tonight, splitting 4:30.38 on the 1st 500 yards, then 4:29.81 on the 2nd 500, and 4:30.77 on the 3rd 500, before going 1:18.22 on the final 150.

Denver’s Joe Hancock was exceptional tonight as well, swimming a 15:07.52 for 2nd. While he was well behind Chai, Hancock’s performance marks a career best for him by a whopping 14 seconds. His previous best was the 15:21.56 he swam at the Summit League Championships back in February of this year.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Claire Curzan (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

RESULTS:

Cal fifth year Isabelle Stadden won a decisive victory in the women’s 200 back tonight, swimming a 1:50.93. The performance marks a season best for Stadden, though she holds a career best of 1:48.75 from the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. She was out fast tonight, splitting 25.92 and 27.67 respectively on the first two 50s, for a 53.59 on the opening 100. She wasn’t able to hold that pace, however, splitting 28.24 on the 3rd 50 and 29.10 on the 4th 50, which made for a 57.34 on the back half.

Cal has some nice young depth in the event, as freshmen Finley Anderson and Adriana Smith came in 2nd and 3rd tonight with times of 1:54.21 and 1:56.50 respectively.

UNLV freshman Grace Wharton had an encouraging race as well, finishing 6th with a 1:57.44. Fellow UNLV freshman Halayna Montrichard swam a 1:57.43 in the ‘B’ final.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

RESULTS:

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10

RESULTS: