2024 Minnesota Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 Minnesota Invite

It’s the second night of finals at the 2024 Minnesota Invite, where we’ll see finals of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 200 freestyle relays. It was a busy prelims session and as the session went on, the Cal Golden Bears got stronger and stronger, culminating in sweeping the top eight spots in the men’s 50 freestyle.

We’re still waiting on the finals heat sheets to confirm, but barring any scratches, Minnesota has the top seed in the 500 freestyles thanks to Katie McCarthy (4:43.09) and Bar Soloveychik (4:18.65), while Cal has the top seed in the other four individual events.

Isabelle Stadden posted the fastest time in the women’s 200 IM (1:56.99) before touching second in the 50 freestyle prelims behind freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh (22.19). The men’s morning was highlighted by a massive best time in the 200 IM by Gabriel Jett, who was on the back half of a 500 free/200 IM double. He posted a 1:41.89, leading defending NCAA champion Destin Lasco (1:44.90) in his NCAA season debut (1:44.60). Bjorn Seeliger dropped a season-best 19.22 to qualify first in the 50 freestyle. He’ll be in lane four for the all-Golden Bear final, around him two notable swims came from freshman Nans Mazellier (2nd, 19.52) and sophomore Nikolas Antoniou (7th, 19.78) who both qualified for the ‘A’ final by breaking 20 seconds for the first time.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE – Final

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Top 8:

MEN’S 500 FREE – Final

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.74

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Final

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.03

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 IM – Final

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.03

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – Final

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA 'A' Cut: 21.63

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

Top 8:

MEN’S 50 FREE – Final

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.82

2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Free Relay — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia — 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Free Relay — Timed Final

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida — 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Top 8: