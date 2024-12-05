Uruguayan National Teamer and #19 in Class of 2026 Lucas Young Verbals to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucas Young, a junior at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2026-27, writing:

“Go Blue!!”

Young is one of the top breaststrokers in the cohort and we ranked him #19 on our Way Too Early list of recruits from the high school class of 2026. Last season, he attended Miami’s Immaculata-La Salle High School. As a sophomore at the FHSAA Class 1A Swimming and Diving Championships last November, he placed 4th in the 100 breast (55.67) and 7th in the 200 IM (1:52.19), picking up then-PBs in both events. Last month, swimming for Bolles, he went 50.47 to place 4th in the 100 back and 1:50.05 (PB) to come in 4th in the 200 IM.

In club swimming, he now represents Bolles School Sharks, but in Miami, he swam for Hurricane Aquatics. There, he achieved Winter U.S. Open standards in the 100/200 breast (in both long course meters and short course yards) and Futures cuts in free, back, and IM. At the Florida Gold Coast Senior Short Course Championships last March, he clock lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.70), 200 back (1:50.77), 100 breast (54.93), 200 breast (1:59.92), and 100 fly (51.27) while placing 2nd in the 100 breast, 3rd in the 100 back, 4th in the 200 breast and 200 IM, and 5th in the 200 back.

Young kicked off long course season with PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM at Ocala Sectionals. He wrapped up the summer at Austin Futures with B-final performances in the 100/200 breast.

Young represented Uruguay at the XXX Campeonato Sudamericano Juvenil in the summer of 2023. He competed at the Uruguyan Absolute National Championships in November 2023.

He is one of only two boys in the class of 2026 to go sub-55 in the 100 breast and sub-2:00 in the 200 breast. He dropped nearly 8 seconds in his SCY 200 breast and more than 2 seconds in his SCY 100 breast last year.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 54.93

200 breast – 1:59.92

200 IM – 1:50.05

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.