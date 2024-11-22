Aggie Men Take All Top Seeds; WSU Women Make Move for 2nd in Art Adamson Day 3 Prelims

2024 Art Adamson Invite

Top Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 back: Norah Hay (UTAH) 1:56.24

Men’s 200 back: Tommy Shomper (TA&M) 1:42.18

Women’s 100 free: Emma Wright (WSU) 48.83

Men’s 100 free: Connor Foote (TA&M) 41.99

Women’s 200 breast: Emily Lundgren (WSU) 2:08.81

Men’s 200 breast: Alex Sanchez (TA&M) 1:52.75

Women’s 200 fly: Liv Theall (TA&M) 1:56.08

Men’s 200 fly: Roberto Bonilla Flores (TA&M) 1:45.05

The final day of the 2024 Art Adamson Invite in College Station, Texas is under way. Host team Texas A&M holds a strong lead above their competitors on both the men’s and women’s side following day two finals.

Though the TCU women lead Washington State in the race for second place by 50 points, the WSU women have some momentum going into tonight on the top end. The Cougar women picked up two of the top seeds tonight, including a 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke. Junior Emily Lundgren had the fastest time in the field by over four seconds, touching in 2:08.81. Her teammate Ashlyn Hernandez grabbed second with a 2:12.96.

The Cougars also picked up a 1-3 in the 100 free thanks to Emma Wright (48.83) and Darcy Revitt (49.02). Sandwiched between them was Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek was between the pair with a 48.85.

Aggie Sprint Star Connor Foote will look to make it three individual wins for three tonight after touching first in the 100 free. His 41.99 leads the field by a half second.

Foote’s teammates joined him to help the Aggie Man score every #1 seed this morning. In the 200 backstroke, it was last night’s 100 back champion Tommy Shomper, whose 1:42.18 is within a second of his lifetime best. Aggie Teammates Alex Sanchez and Roberto Bonilla Flores will be in the middle lanes tonight for the 200 breast and 200 fly, respectively. For Bonilla Flores, 1:45.05 is a new lifetime best.

The women’s 200 back and 200 fly were both taken in 1:56s. The fly went to Texas A&M 5th year Liv Theall, while the backstroke was won by Utah’s Norah Hay.

The mile will be swum in a separate session this afternoon.