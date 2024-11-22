Kirill Prigoda Fires Off 55.95 SCM 100 Breast Russian Record

2024 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2024 Russian Short Course Championships brought us our first national record of the six-day competition.

Racing in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke, Kirill Prigoda fired off a lifetime best of 55.95 to finish as the top Russian, beating countryman Oleg Kostin who was next to the wall in 56.24.

Ahead of both, however, was Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich who stopped the clock at a time of 55.91.

As for Prigoda, the 28-year-old split 11.73/14.44/14.66/15.12 to establish the new Russian standard, overtaking the previous time of 56.02 he notched in the heats at the 2017 European Short Course Championships. That means Prigoda is now the first-ever man from his nation to delve under the 56-second barrier in the event.

He remains the 10th-fastest performer in history.

Top 10 Men’s SCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 55.28, 2021 Adam Peaty (GBR) – 55.41, 2020 Nic Fink (USA) – 55.56, 2021 Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 55.61, 2024 Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 55.61, 2009 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 55.63, 2021 Emre Sakci (TUR) – 55.74, 2020 Yuya Hinomoto (JPN) – 55.77, 2021 Arno Kamminga (NED) – 55.79, 2021 Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 55.95, 2024

Of note, Prigoda was not named among the six Russian swimmers approved for both “high-risk” and “non-high-risk” World Aquatics competitions, which would include next month’s Short Course World Championships.