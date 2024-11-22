Kirill Prigoda Fires Off 55.95 SCM 100 Breast Russian Record

2024 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 21st – Tuesday, November 26th
- St. Petersburg, Russia
- SCM (25m)
Day two of the 2024 Russian Short Course Championships brought us our first national record of the six-day competition.
Racing in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke, Kirill Prigoda fired off a lifetime best of 55.95 to finish as the top Russian, beating countryman Oleg Kostin who was next to the wall in 56.24.
Ahead of both, however, was Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich who stopped the clock at a time of 55.91.
As for Prigoda, the 28-year-old split 11.73/14.44/14.66/15.12 to establish the new Russian standard, overtaking the previous time of 56.02 he notched in the heats at the 2017 European Short Course Championships. That means Prigoda is now the first-ever man from his nation to delve under the 56-second barrier in the event.
He remains the 10th-fastest performer in history.
Top 10 Men’s SCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time
- Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 55.28, 2021
- Adam Peaty (GBR) – 55.41, 2020
- Nic Fink (USA) – 55.56, 2021
- Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 55.61, 2024
- Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 55.61, 2009
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 55.63, 2021
- Emre Sakci (TUR) – 55.74, 2020
- Yuya Hinomoto (JPN) – 55.77, 2021
- Arno Kamminga (NED) – 55.79, 2021
- Kirill Prigoda (RUS) – 55.95, 2024
Of note, Prigoda was not named among the six Russian swimmers approved for both “high-risk” and “non-high-risk” World Aquatics competitions, which would include next month’s Short Course World Championships.