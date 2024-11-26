Egor Kornev Denies Kliment Kolesnikov 100 Free Gold To Conclude Russian SC Championships

2024 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, November 21st – Tuesday, November 26th
- St. Petersburg, Russia
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 Russian Short Course Championships concluded tonight in St. Petersburg with multiple Olympians in the water.
The versatile 24-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov opted out of the 200m back but went for the 100m free, settling for silver in the tight race.
Kolesnikov stopped the clock in 46.36 to snare runner-up status behind winner Egor Kornev who hit 45.99 as the gold medalist. Dmitry Zhavoronkov rounded out the podium in 46.69.
Kolesnikov opened quicker than Kornev, logging 21.88 to Kornev’s 21.92 on the front half. However, Kornev got the edge when all was said and done, establishing a new lifetime best in the process. Kornev’s performance checks him in as Russia’s 7th fastest man in history.
Kirill Martynychev got it done for gold in the men’s 1500m free this evening registering a massive 14:25.24 to beat the field by over 13 seconds.
Martynychev became Russia’s #2 performer of all time with tonight’s outing, with only national record holder Yuriy Prilukov owning a faster outing with his standard of 14:16.13 from way back in 2006.
Alexander Stepanov was the silver medalist in 14:38.78, a new PB for him, while Andrey Philipets clocked 14:43.55 for bronze.
A Russian Age Record went down in the women’s 400m free, courtesy of Sofia Dyakova.
Dyakova punched a result of 4:02.12, hacking nearly a second off the old mark of 4:03.08 Arina Openysheva put on the books in 2015. Dyakova now ranks as Russia’s 6th-swiftest performer in history in this 4free event.
Anastasia Saratova snared silver well behind in 4:07.45, just a hand ahead of Arina Pantina who claimed bronze in 4:07.79.
Finally, the men’s 50m breast saw Kirill Prigoda get it done for gold, snagging the top spot in 25.65. That held off Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich who snagged silver in 25.73 while Ivan Kozhakin bagged bronze in 25.96.
Additional Notes
- The men’s 200m back saw Dmitriy Savenko grab gold in 1:50.92 with Alexey Tkachev and Maksym Fofanov earning the minor medals. Tkachev notched 1:51.48 for silver and Fofanov 1:52.78 for bronze.
- Long course world record holder Evgenia Chikunova cleared the women’s 200m breast field with a mighty 2:17.89, the sole outing of the pack under 2:22. Olympic medalist Yuliya Efimova earned runner-up in 2:22.13 just a hair ahead of bronze medalist Vitalina Simonova who hit 2:22.29. Chikunova owns the Russian national record of 2:14.70, a result she posted at the 2022 edition of these championships.
- The women’s 100m fly had Arina Surkova get it done for gold, albeit by just .02. Surkova stopped the clock at 56.34, leaving Daria Klepikova as runner-up in 56.36. Svetlana Chimrova earned bronze over a second back from the pair in 57.71.
- Surkova also nailed a gold medal-worthy performance in the 50m free. The 28-year-old posted 23.78 for the victory, mimicking her semi-final performance last night where she was the sole swimmer under the 24-second barrier. Daria Trofimova was next to the wall in 24.11 and Alina Gayfutdinova rounded out the podium in 24.24.