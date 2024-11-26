Egor Kornev Denies Kliment Kolesnikov 100 Free Gold To Conclude Russian SC Championships

2024 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 21st – Tuesday, November 26th

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

The 2024 Russian Short Course Championships concluded tonight in St. Petersburg with multiple Olympians in the water.

The versatile 24-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov opted out of the 200m back but went for the 100m free, settling for silver in the tight race.

Kolesnikov stopped the clock in 46.36 to snare runner-up status behind winner Egor Kornev who hit 45.99 as the gold medalist. Dmitry Zhavoronkov rounded out the podium in 46.69.

Kolesnikov opened quicker than Kornev, logging 21.88 to Kornev’s 21.92 on the front half. However, Kornev got the edge when all was said and done, establishing a new lifetime best in the process. Kornev’s performance checks him in as Russia’s 7th fastest man in history.

Kirill Martynychev got it done for gold in the men’s 1500m free this evening registering a massive 14:25.24 to beat the field by over 13 seconds.

Martynychev became Russia’s #2 performer of all time with tonight’s outing, with only national record holder Yuriy Prilukov owning a faster outing with his standard of 14:16.13 from way back in 2006.

Alexander Stepanov was the silver medalist in 14:38.78, a new PB for him, while Andrey Philipets clocked 14:43.55 for bronze.

A Russian Age Record went down in the women’s 400m free, courtesy of Sofia Dyakova.

Dyakova punched a result of 4:02.12, hacking nearly a second off the old mark of 4:03.08 Arina Openysheva put on the books in 2015. Dyakova now ranks as Russia’s 6th-swiftest performer in history in this 4free event.

Anastasia Saratova snared silver well behind in 4:07.45, just a hand ahead of Arina Pantina who claimed bronze in 4:07.79.

Finally, the men’s 50m breast saw Kirill Prigoda get it done for gold, snagging the top spot in 25.65. That held off Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich who snagged silver in 25.73 while Ivan Kozhakin bagged bronze in 25.96.

