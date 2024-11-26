Sticklen, Crooks & Maurer Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Jordan Crooks, Tennessee and Rex Maurer, Texas

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a senior from George Town, Cayman Islands, won all eight of the events he competed in at the Tennessee Invitational. Crooks took the top spot in the 50 free (18.16), 100 free (40.26) and 100 fly (43.77), all NCAA-leading marks. He reset the school record in the 200 free with his 1:30.00 leadoff split (the fastest time in the country this season) that paced the Vols’ 800 free relay to a program-record effort of 6:12.33. Crooks also helped the 400 free relay (2:44.13) and 400 medley relay (3:01.62) record the fastest times in the nation and top-3 times in the 200 free relay (1:13.96) and 200 medley relay (1:21.71). He clocked the fastest 100 free split on a flying start ever (39.89) during the 400 free relay and the third-fastest mark of all time on a 50 free split (17.57) during the 200 medley relay.

Texas’ Rex Maurer , a sophomore from Pasadena, Calif., went undefeated in his four individual events at the Texas Invitational and earned podium finishes in three relays. Maurer started the week in record fashion, breaking the American record in the 500 free with a time of 4:04.45, two seconds off the previous school record and the SEC record. He finished first in the 1650 free with a nation-best time of 14:30.47, the second-fastest time in Texas history. Maurer also recorded the fastest time in the nation to win the 400 IM (3:34.19) and the fourth best time in country to win the 200 back (1:38.27). He swam the leadoff leg in the 800 free relay, which posted an NCAA-leading time of 6:09.30, and was a member of the second-place 400 free relay (2:50.37) and 400 medley relay (3:03.19).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Bennett Greene, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Bennett Greene, a freshman from Knoxville, Tenn., swept the springboard events and took second on platform to finish as the top diver during the Tennessee Invitational. Greene posted season-best scores in all three events, with a score of 361.15 on the 1-meter, 412.85 on the 3-meter and 343.15 on platform.

Men’s Co-Freshman of the Week: Alexander Painter, Florida and Cooper Lucas, Texas

Florida’s Alexander Painter, a freshman from Somerton, England, was a member of the Gators’ relay sweep who all recorded five NCAA A-cut times and earned one individual podium finish to help his time finish first at the Georgia Invitational. Painter swam the leadoff leg in the 400 free relay (2:46.81) and 800 free relay (6:12.85), the third leg of the 200 free relay (1:15.10) and the anchor leg in the 200 medley relay (1:21.49) and 400 medley relay (3:02.95). Individually, he recorded a trio of NCAA B-cut times to place third in the 50 free (19.24), eighth in the 100 free (43.04) and ninth in the 200 free (1:34.62).

Texas’ Cooper Lucas, a freshman from Keller, Texas, produced three top-seven finishes at the Texas Invitational. Lucas captured third place in the 400 IM with a time of 3:40.75, the seventh fastest time in the nation. He also placed fifth in the 200 fly with a time of 1:42.72 and seventh in the 500 free with a time of 4:16.31.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Emma Sticklen, Texas

Texas’ Emma Sticklen, a graduate student from Katy, Texas, compiled four eight podium finishes at the Texas Invitational. Sticklen posted NCAA A-cut times to win the 200 fly (1:49.54) and the 200 IM (1:52.75). She also finished first in the 100 back with an NCAA B-cut time of 50.85 and second in the 100 fly with an NCAA A-cut time of 49.60). Sticklen was a member of four winning relays as she was the leadoff leg for the 200 free relay (1:25.92), 400 free relay (3:10.22) and the 200 medley relay (1:34.06) and the third leg of the 400 medley relay (3:27.12). Her 50 free split of 21.50 in the 200 free relay is a program record and the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this year.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Sophie Verzyl, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Sophie Verzyl, a junior from Columbia, S.C., claimed first place in both of her events at the Georgia Invitational. Verzyl recorded a season-high 337.60 to win the 1-meter along with a final score of 372.00 to win the 3-meter.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Jillian Cox, Texas

Texas’ Jillian Cox, a redshirt freshman from Cedar Park, Texas, earned three podium finishes at the Texas Invitational. With a pair of NCAA A-cut times, Cox won the 500 free (4:30.68) and the 1650 free (15:34.66), both the fastest times in the nation this season. Her 1650 free time also broke the program record by over 11 seconds. Cox swam the second leg of the second-place 800 free relay (7:05.89), and she finished seventh in the 200 free with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:45.82).