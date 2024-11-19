Rylov, Kolesnikov & Chikunova Among Racers Expected At Russian SC Championships

2024 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 21st – Tuesday, November 26th

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries/Results

The 2024 Russian Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with the action kicking off Thursday, November 21st from St. Petersburg.

Nearly 900 athletes across more than 70 regions of Russia are set to compete, vying for national titles and World Aquatics points, which factor into the overall male and female winners of cash prizes.

The competition, which spans six days, features a ‘who’s who’ of Russian swimming.

Backstroking ace Evgeny Rylov is set to make an appearance, although the 28-year-old Olympic medalist from Tokyo is entered solely in the men’s 200m back.

Versatile Kliment Kolesnikov is expected to race a packed schedule which includes the 100m free, 50m, back, 100m back and 100m IM.

Oleg Kostin, Ilya Borodin and Kirill Prigoda are also among the key men to watch as the meet unfolds.

As for the women, Olympic medalist Yuliya Efimova will take on her usual trio of breaststroke events but is also entered in the 100m and 200m IM races.

She’ll battle world record holder Evgenia Chikunova in all 3 breast events.

Additional females set to race include Arina Surkova, Svetlana Chimrova and Daria Ustinova.