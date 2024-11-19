Richards & Scott Jointly Named Aquatics GB Swimmer Of The Year

The 2024 Aquatics GB Awards took place in London over the weekend with several Olympians recognized for their outstanding achievements this year.

Medalists Matt Richards and Duncan Scott were jointly crowned ‘Swimming Athlete of the Year’.

Both men, along with Tom Dean and James Guy, became the first-ever men’s 4x200m free relay to repeat as Olympic Champions. Individually, Richards nabbed silver in the men’s 200m free while Scott claimed the same result in the 200m IM. For Scott, his medal represented the 8th of his career.

Richards said, “It’s been a long year. We got back in the water in August 2023 to get ready for this year – it wasn’t perfect, there were a lot of hurdles and challenges along the way, but I’ve had a fantastic team around me, from the people I train with to my coaching staff and my family, the people I have to support me are what has helped navigate all the things this year, and we were able to come away with a fantastic result in the summer – far from perfect, and there’s still plenty to improve on, primarily 0.03s in that 200m Freestyle. But we’re still building, still learning and hopefully we can build on the momentum into the next four-year cycle.”

Richards also commented on his recent marriage to fellow swimmer Emily Large. “I’m more used to standing behind the blocks these days, I’d never stood at the end of the aisle before, and Emily was 15 minutes late to walk down the aisle, so she kept me waiting! So I’d probably say I was more nervous for the wedding than the Olympic finals, as weird as that may sound!”

The University of Stirling coach-turned-Aquatics GB head coach Steven Tigg was recognized as ‘Swimming Coach of the Year.’

Quotes courtesy of Aquatics GB.

Aquatics GB Awards 2024 winners

Poppy Maskill – Maurice Watkins Champion Athlete

Poppy Maskill – Para-Swimming Athlete of the Year

Matt Richards & Duncan Scott – Swimming Athlete of the Year

Noah Williams – Diving Athlete of the Year

Kate Shortman & Izzy Thorpe – Artistic Swimming Athlete of the Year

Kathy Rogers & Sophie Jackson – Water Polo Athlete of the Year

David Heathcock – Para-Swimming Coach of the Year

Steven Tigg – Swimming Coach of the Year

Jane Figueiredo – Diving Coach of the Year

Yumiko Tomomatsu – Artistic Swimming Coach of the Year

Isobel Howe – Water Polo Coach of the Year

William Ellard – Para-Swimming Emerging Athlete of the Year

Amelie Blocksidge – Swimming Emerging Athlete of the Year

Maisie Bond – Diving Emerging Athlete of the Year

Brock Whiston – Contribution to Social Impact