Luzin Cracks Russian Record In Men’s 800 Free As #2 In The World This Season

2024 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 21st – Tuesday, November 26th

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

The 2024 Russian Short Course Championships continued from St. Petersburg with another national record biting the dust on the men’s side.

Racing in the final of the 800m freestyle, Saveliy Luzin fired off the fastest time of his career, a mark of 7:33.97 for gold.

Luzin got to the wall narrowly ahead of Kirill Martynychev who settled for silver in 7:34.21, the only other outing of the field under the 7:40 barrier. Ivan Morgun rounded out the podium in 7:40.01.

As for Luzin, the 19-year-old’s outing overtook the previous Russian standard of 7:34.58 Alexander Stepanov put on the books at last year’s edition of this competition.

Stepanov was indeed in tonight’s race but fell to 6th place in a result of 7:44.68.

Luzin’s previous personal best rested at the 7:55.23 put up 3 years ago, so he obliterated that time with tonight’s new record.

Luzin now ranks #2 in the world this season, sitting only behind leader Ahmed Jaouadi of Tunisia who owns the top time of 7:33.84.

Something to keep in mind as we monitor these Russian SC Championships is the fact that World Aquatics recently released an updated list of athletes and support personnel from “nations in conflict” that have been approved to compete and attend sanctioned events as neutrals.

The global governing body recently approved new guidelines for athlete participation for nations in conflict, which currently includes Russia and Belarus.