Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Luzin Cracks Russian Record In Men’s 800 Free As #2 In The World This Season

2024 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Russian Short Course Championships continued from St. Petersburg with another national record biting the dust on the men’s side.

Racing in the final of the 800m freestyle, Saveliy Luzin fired off the fastest time of his career, a mark of 7:33.97 for gold.

Luzin got to the wall narrowly ahead of Kirill Martynychev who settled for silver in 7:34.21, the only other outing of the field under the 7:40 barrier. Ivan Morgun rounded out the podium in 7:40.01.

As for Luzin, the 19-year-old’s outing overtook the previous Russian standard of 7:34.58 Alexander Stepanov put on the books at last year’s edition of this competition.

Stepanov was indeed in tonight’s race but fell to 6th place in a result of 7:44.68.

Luzin’s previous personal best rested at the 7:55.23 put up 3 years ago, so he obliterated that time with tonight’s new record.

Luzin now ranks #2 in the world this season, sitting only behind leader Ahmed Jaouadi of Tunisia who owns the top time of 7:33.84.

2024-2025 SCM Men 800 Free

AhmedTUN
JAOUADI
11/03
7:33.84
2Zhanle
Pan 		CHN7:35.3010/26
3Sven
SCHWARZ		GER7:37.0211/16
4Gabriele
DETTI		ITA7:37.1711/15
5Liu
Peixin		CHN7:38.0609/28
View Top 26»

Something to keep in mind as we monitor these Russian SC Championships is the fact that World Aquatics recently released an updated list of athletes and support personnel from “nations in conflict” that have been approved to compete and attend sanctioned events as neutrals.

The global governing body recently approved new guidelines for athlete participation for nations in conflict, which currently includes Russia and Belarus.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!