Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrei Minakov Among Russian Swimmers Recently Approved As Neutrals By World Aquatics

World Aquatics has released an updated list of athletes and support personnel from “nations in conflict” that have been approved to compete and attend sanctioned events as neutrals.

The global governing body recently approved new guidelines for athlete participation for nations in conflict, which currently includes Russia and Belarus.

There are currently six Russian swimmers, seven Belarusian swimmers, and one Belarusian artistic swimmer approved for both “high-risk” and “non-high-risk” World Aquatics competitions, while there is one additional swimmer, two more artistic swimmers and three divers only approved for the “non-high-risk” events.

Athletes Approved For All Competitions

Name Discipline Nation Date Approved
Yuliya Efimova Swimming Russia June 14, 2024
Anna Egorova Swimming Russia October 15, 2024
Nika Godun Swimming Russia October 8, 2024
Vasilina Khandoshka Artistic Swimming Belarus December 11, 2023
Ivan Kozhakin Swimming Russia October 15, 2024
Anastasiya Kuliashova Swimming Belarus September 27, 2023
Andrei Minakov Swimming Russia October 8, 2024
Grigori Pekarski Swimming Belarus December 11, 2023
Anastasiya Shkurdai Swimming Belarus September 27, 2023
Ilya Shymanovich Swimming Belarus September 27, 2023
Ruslan Skamaroshka Swimming Belarus December 11, 2023
Evgenii Somov Swimming Russia June 24, 2024
Viktar Staselovich Swimming Belarus December 11, 2023
Alina Zmushka Swimming Belarus September 27, 2023

Athletes Approved For Only Non-High-Risk Competitions

Name Discipline Nation Date Approved
Anastasiya Dabravolskaya Artistic Swimming Belarus July 2, 2024
Grigory Ivanov Diving Russia November 20, 2024
Uliana Kliueva Diving Russia November 20, 2024
Aliaksandra Mironchuk Artistic Swimming Belarus July 2, 2024
Stepan Goncharov Swimming Russia October 28, 2024
Nadezda Trifonova Diving Russia November 20, 2024

The “high-risk” events are the biggest competitions on the schedule, including World Aquatics Championships, Short Course World Championships, and World Cup events. Both tiers of meets have a set of criteria athletes need to meet in order to be eligible, and for “high-risk” events, athletes need to have been subjected to at least four anti-doping tests and submitted whereabouts to World Aquatics in addition to the other set of criteria (see here).

In early July, Russian swimmer Evgenii Somov and Belarusians Alina ZmushkaIlya Shymanovich and Anastasiya Shkurdai were approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at the 2024 Paris Games, while a group of others, most notably Russia’s Yuliya Efimova, had been granted neutral status but failed to qualify.

Last month, there were four new Russian swimmers approved, headlined by Andrei Minakov, who won three medals at the 2019 World Championships—including an individual silver in the men’s 100 fly—and picked up six at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

Currently in his senior year at Stanford, Minakov would’ve been a medal contender in the 100 fly in Paris had he been in the field, having clocked a time of 50.86 in April at the Russian Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics, he was 4th in the 100 fly.

Also recently gaining approval for all types of competitions were Russians Anna EgorovaNika Godun and Ivan Kozhakin. Egorova represented the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo and has six European Championship medals to her name, and Godun has been among the top female breaststrokers in Russia over the past few years.

Kozhakin is also a breaststroke specialist, owning long course best times of 26.76 in the men’s 50 breast, 59.04 in the 100 breast and 2:12.40 in the 200 breast. That swim in the 50 breast, which he produced in July, was just a tenth off the Russian Record of 26.66 set by Andrey Nikolaev in 2022.

This could potentially open the door for the likes of Minakov and the rest of the approved neutrals to race at the Short Course World Championships next month, provided they’ve qualified.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!