Baylor Nelson Pops 1:42 200 IM at Art Adamson Invite Day 1 Finals

2024 Art Adamson Invitational

November 20-22, 2024

College Station, Texas

25 Yards (SCY)

Prelims: 9:30 am CT/Finals: 5:30 pm CT

Watch: SECN+ Network

Live Results: “Art Adamson Invitational” on MeetMobile

Day 1 Results

Day 1 Prelims Recap

TEAM STANDINGS (THRU DAY 1)

MEN

Texas A&M – 368.5 TCU – 241 Utah – 231 Incarnate Word – 129.5 Air Force – 89

WOMEN

Texas A&M – 371 TCU – 256 Washington State – 253 Utah – 138 Incarnate Word – 35

The Art Adamson Invite kicked off yesterday in College Station, featuring some great swimming from local Texas programs, plus Washington State (women), Utah, and Air Force (men). Through the first day of the meet, Texas A&M has jumped out to significant leads in both the men’s and women’s standings.

Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson put up a strong performance in the men’s 200 IM, winning the race in 1:42.78. Nelson holds a career best of 1:40.86 in the event. Last night, he split 22.38 on fly, 25.64 on back, 29.53 on breast, and 25.23 on free, for a balanced race. Teammate Kabbara Munzy took 2nd with a 1:43.87.

The Aggies also picked up the win in the women’s 200 IM, where Giulia Goerigk popped a 1:57.96. She led a 1-2-3 charge by A&M, as Hannah O’Leary came in 2nd with a 1:58.53, while Liv Theall popped a 1:58.55 for 3rd. Washington State’s Emily Lundgren was the only other swimmer in the field under 2:00 (1:58.82).

Hayden Miller (Texas A&M) won the women’s 500 free in 4:40.93 after clocking a 4:40.78 in prelims. She swam a very consistent race, splitting 54.49, 56.93, 57.14, 56.19, and 56.18 respectively by 100. Teammate Chloe Stepanek was 2nd in 4:43.41 after swimming a 4:42.71 in prelims.

Another big Aggie win came in the women’s 50 free, where Kaitlyn Owens ripped a new career best of 22.18. Owens blew away her previous best of 22.44, which she had swum in prelims.

A&M’s Connor Foote won the men’s 50 free in 19.10, setting a new season best.

Utah picked up a win in the men’s 500 free, where Nick Chirafisi swam a 4:18.15. It was a great performance by the Utes, as Jones Lambert came in 2nd with a 4:18.19. Those performances marked career bests for both swimmers.

In the women’s 200 free relay, Stepanek (22.70), Owens (21.64), Kailey Kennedy (22.54), and Theall (22.22) combined for a 1:29.10, earning the win for A&M. Owens’ split was the fastest in the field by a wide margin.

Also of note, Washington State broke their program record in the women’s 200 free relay, seeing Darcy Revitt (22.77), Emma Wright (22.36), Skylar Brgoch (22.70), and Addy Lewis (22.27) team up for a 1:30.10, finishing 2nd.

The men’s 200 free relay went to the Aggies in 1:16.95. Foote (19.30), Ben Scholl (19.01), Collin Fuchs (19.45), and Nelson (19.19) teamed up to get the job done.

A&M earned a decisive victory in the women’s 400 medley relay, where Owens (51.90), Bobbi Kennett (59.72), Theall (51.43), and Stepanek (48.58) swam a 3:31.63.

The session ended with Texas A&M going 1-2 in the men’s 400 medley relay. Nelson (47.21), Travis Gulledge (51.37), Foote (44.68), and Scholl (41.95) combined for a 3:05.21 on the ‘A’ relay. Meanwhile, Tommy Shomper (46.18), Alex Sanchez (51.97), Jacob Wimberly (46.50), and Fuchs (42.75) posted a 3:07.40 on the ‘B’ relay. Notably, if Shomper and Nelson had switched places on the backstroke leg, the ‘A’ relay would have gone 3:04.18.