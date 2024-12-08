Gabriel Jett Hits a Backstroke Evolution at 2024 Minnesota Invite

2024 Minnesota Invite
- December 4-7, 2024
- Prelims: 10 am CST/ Finals: 6 pm CST
- SCY (25 Yards)
- University of Minnesota
- Participating Teams: Minnesota (host), University of California- Berkley, University of Nevada- Las Vegas, Harvard, Rutgers, University of Denver
- 2025 NCAA Championship Standards
- Prelims Live Recaps: Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Finals Live Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
Gabriel “Don’t Call Him Gabe” Jett hit a major evolution at the 2024 Minnesota Invitational last week. The Cal senior was just okay in his primary middle-distance freestyle events, but he posted electric results in the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes – albeit in both instances in off-beat scenarios.
Jett split 44.54 leading off a 400 medley relay in the 100 backstroke, and later added a 1:38.31 in the 200 backstroke – the best time of the meet, but swum out of the B-Final.
Jett has raced the same lineup at each of his three NCAA Championship meets: the 200 free, the 500 free, and the 200 fly. He has had mixed results in those swims: he has hit a personal best in at least one event at all three NCAA Championship meets and has seven out of a maximum nine A-Final finishes, but slipped a spot or two in each race last season as a junior.
His work over the weekend wasn’t a full-scale shift in focus; he still swam his three primary events. He was pretty-far off his best times in the 200 free and 500 free finals, though he still won both of those races. In the 200 fly, he swam 1:43.46 in prelims before skipping the A-Final in favor of the 200 back B-Final.
Best Times at the Minnesota Invite
|2024 Minnesota Invite
|PB Entering the Meet
|NCAA Rank
|200 free
|1:32.13
|1:30.32
|13th
|500 free
|4:16.63
|4:09.66
|34th
|100 back
|44.54
|46.99
|3rd
|200 back
|1:38.31
|1:43.16
|5th
|200 fly (Prelims)
|1:43.46
|1:39.27
|39th
|200 IM (prelims)
|1:41.89
|1:45.59
|9th
He swam his pretty-usual schedule in his only other meet this season, the 200 free and 500 free with a 200 IM rider thrown in, but without a hint of a shift in backstroke focus. His best times in those other events have come in dual meets or pentathlon meets previously.
He now has top 10 ranks in the three “secondary” events he swam at the Minnesota Invite, while his times from the same meet in his three “primary” events all fall outside of the top 10.
It’s not uncommon for backstrokers and butterfliers to have overlapping skill, especially in short course. Among others, we famously saw that from another Cal Golden Bear Tom Shields in the early 2010s – he was a butterflier and 200 freestyler, but won an NCAA title in the 100 back as a sophomore in 2011.
This opens the door for some questions about what Jett might go after internationally. He’s on the doorstep of making a big international team, but his best finish at the Olympic Trials in June was 10th in the 400 free.
He has best times of 55.40 and 2:01.46 in the 100 back and 200 back (the latter done at the 2021 Olympic Trials – so this isn’t totally foreign for him). American men’s backstroke remains relatively-weak in the new quad (as it does around the world), so there is some opportunity there.
It’s a shame that an otherwise incredible breakout meet for his backstroke ability doesn’t help his team all that much with the depth that they already have; his Mid D and Butterfly are much more impactful for Cal from a team race perspective.
He’s going to be such an intriguing guy to watch at the end of the season with times in 5-6 events that are easily A Final worthy.
Is this the year that he puts it all together and finally has a complete meet? As of right now he’s in the Shaine Casas-led category of “insanely talented but just can’t figure it out when it really matters”. Hoping that he does, he’s a great talent and… Read more »
It’ll be interesting to see what he chooses to swim at NCAAs, the question is how much more of a drop we could expect from him. His 500 and 200 free times from this weekend suggest he has more of a drop in him, which he would need to do to A final in the 2 IM and 100 back if he chooses to swim them. Right now I think 500 makes the most sense compared to the 2 IM. He probably has a better scoring potential in the 200 free over the 100 back, and Cal is deeper there with Lasco and Seeliger (and potentially even Tomac). I think the last day could go either way – 2 fly… Read more »
Luca Urlando-esque
No shade but 44.5 is a long way from 43.3
I’m talking about a seemingly random quick time in backstroke when being known as a butterfly and mid-distance freestyler.
Taking his 200 IM to a near-elite level tracks, too.
I’m not so sure it is. Jett was 6 seconds off of his peak form in the 500 and a second off in the 200 free. (Tough to say how hard he went in the 2 fly.)
It’s reasonable to think that he might be a lot faster in March, especially considering Cal’s typical time drops from midseason. 1:38.3 was much faster than Olympian Keaton Jones, and Jett’s 1BK and 2IM were faster than Lasco. Lasco, of course, may be easing into the season, but that’s still impressive.
If there’s room to spare between now and Jett’s peak form, 43.xx and 1:36.xx are in play, as well as maybe dipping under 1:40 in the 200 IM. He’s barely had… Read more »
