Gabriel Jett Hits a Backstroke Evolution at 2024 Minnesota Invite

2024 Minnesota Invite

Gabriel “Don’t Call Him Gabe” Jett hit a major evolution at the 2024 Minnesota Invitational last week. The Cal senior was just okay in his primary middle-distance freestyle events, but he posted electric results in the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes – albeit in both instances in off-beat scenarios.

Jett split 44.54 leading off a 400 medley relay in the 100 backstroke, and later added a 1:38.31 in the 200 backstroke – the best time of the meet, but swum out of the B-Final.

Jett has raced the same lineup at each of his three NCAA Championship meets: the 200 free, the 500 free, and the 200 fly. He has had mixed results in those swims: he has hit a personal best in at least one event at all three NCAA Championship meets and has seven out of a maximum nine A-Final finishes, but slipped a spot or two in each race last season as a junior.

His work over the weekend wasn’t a full-scale shift in focus; he still swam his three primary events. He was pretty-far off his best times in the 200 free and 500 free finals, though he still won both of those races. In the 200 fly, he swam 1:43.46 in prelims before skipping the A-Final in favor of the 200 back B-Final.

Best Times at the Minnesota Invite

2024 Minnesota Invite PB Entering the Meet NCAA Rank 200 free 1:32.13 1:30.32 13th 500 free 4:16.63 4:09.66 34th 100 back 44.54 46.99 3rd 200 back 1:38.31 1:43.16 5th 200 fly (Prelims) 1:43.46 1:39.27 39th 200 IM (prelims) 1:41.89 1:45.59 9th

He swam his pretty-usual schedule in his only other meet this season, the 200 free and 500 free with a 200 IM rider thrown in, but without a hint of a shift in backstroke focus. His best times in those other events have come in dual meets or pentathlon meets previously.

He now has top 10 ranks in the three “secondary” events he swam at the Minnesota Invite, while his times from the same meet in his three “primary” events all fall outside of the top 10.

It’s not uncommon for backstrokers and butterfliers to have overlapping skill, especially in short course. Among others, we famously saw that from another Cal Golden Bear Tom Shields in the early 2010s – he was a butterflier and 200 freestyler, but won an NCAA title in the 100 back as a sophomore in 2011.

This opens the door for some questions about what Jett might go after internationally. He’s on the doorstep of making a big international team, but his best finish at the Olympic Trials in June was 10th in the 400 free.

He has best times of 55.40 and 2:01.46 in the 100 back and 200 back (the latter done at the 2021 Olympic Trials – so this isn’t totally foreign for him). American men’s backstroke remains relatively-weak in the new quad (as it does around the world), so there is some opportunity there.