Top Three Times In Each Event Before Midseason Invites: Men’s Edition

It’s the week of midseason invites and before the first event dives in, we’re taking stock of how each event looks so far this NCAA season. To do that, we’ve gathered the top three times in each event so far this season.

Note that we’re only including yards times in this table, which mainly affects the Virginia and Florida men who raced their season-opener in short-course meters.

The only man hurt by the “yards only” consideration is Josh Liendo, who otherwise would have made the table in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. However, like Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan on the women’s side, it stands to reason that he’ll make his way into the top three of at least one event during Florida’s trip to Athens for the Georgia Fall Invite.

Ilya Kharun’s sensational start to his sophomore year has been well-documented, as has the fact that he currently leads the NCAA in four individual events (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 200 fly). It’s one example of how, despite massive changes in the offseason, ASU has maintained a remarkably steady course doing what they do best—going fast no matter what part of the season it is.

In addition to Kharun’s exploits, the Sun Devils lead the NCAA in all five relays, all with NCAA ‘A’ cuts. That makes them the program with the most top times in the NCAA so far this season. Kharun isn’t the only Sun Devil on the chart in an individual event either; Jonny Kulow and Patrick Sammon both appear; Kulow is third in the 50 freestyle and Sammon second in the 100 freestyle.

Without the relays, Texas has the most top times in the league this season. Sophomore transfer Rex Maurer leads the field in the 500 freestyle (with a personal best of 4:11.20) and 400 IM (3:40.90). He’s also sitting third in the 200 freestyle with another lifetime best of 1:32.13 behind teammate and league leader Luke Hobson (1:31.86) and Georgia’s Tomas Koski (1:31.93).

Will Modglin leads the 100 backstroke (44.81) and Hubert Kos leads the 200 IM (1:40.51), rounding out the events where Texas ranks first.

As for the other programs vying for the NCAA title in March, the Indiana newcomers are making a huge impact—Owen McDonald, Zalan Sarkany, and Miroslav Knedla all appear on this list, as do returning breaststroke stars Jassen Yep and Josh Matheny. Cal, known for swimming quietly during the regular season and yet to have all their stars compete, only has two entries on the list. Jack Alexy ranks third in the 100 freestyle and Matthew Chai sits first in the 1650 freestyle.

Finally, after a strong start to his season, Princeton’s Mitchell Schott is the only mid-major swimmer to appear on either the men’s or women’s chart. It’s not the 200 freestyle—the event where he broke the Tigers’ school record—instead, he ranks third in the 400 IM with a personal best of 3:42.58.