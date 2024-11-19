🔥 SwimOutlet Launches 2025 Tech Suit Review with World Tech Suit Expert, Sonny Trigg

[San Jose, November 18, 2024] – SwimOutlet, swimming’s #1 tech suit retailer, proudly announces its publication of the 2025 SwimOutlet Tech Suit Review, the most comprehensive and authoritative guide on elite tech suits ever assembled. This marks the 10th edition of the annual series, now featuring insights from a panel of elite swimmers, including Olympic medalists and world champions.

The Ultimate Tech Suit Guide for Competitive Swimmers 🥇

The 2025 SwimOutlet Tech Suit Review features detailed analyses of the latest tech suits designed for elite performance, meticulously reviewed by a new ensemble of top-tier competitive swimmers alongside Sonny Trigg, also known as TheSwimsuitGuy. This year’s panel includes Dare Rose, World Champion & 3x World Championship Medalist; Mary Sophie-Harvey, Olympian & 4x World Championship Medalist; Tom Peribonio, Olympian & South American Champion; and Marina Spadoni , El Salvador Record Holder.

“As someone who has reviewed over 60 tech suits on my YouTube channel and coached world-class athletes, I am thrilled to contribute to a resource that swimmers worldwide trust,” said Sonny Trigg. “Our goal with the 2025 edition is to leverage our combined experience to provide the swimming community with an unparalleled depth of knowledge.”

A Closer Look at This Year’s Standouts 🧐

The review highlights several standout suits, including the arena Primo, Mizuno GX Sonic VI series, and the latest from Speedo, TYR, and FINIS, offering insights into their suitability for different swim styles and distances. The review is divided into sections discussing size, fit, technology, and performance, with each suit receiving a detailed score in categories such as comfort, compression, performance, looks & design, and ease of putting on.

Tech Suit Trends and Innovations 🚀

This year’s review also delves into emerging trends in tech suit design, such as increased buoyancy and targeted compression, ensuring swimmers can choose a suit that best enhances their performance in the water.

“Every year, tech suits evolve to bring something new to competitive swimming,” said Sonny Trigg. “Our extensive testing and review process highlights how these innovations meet the real-world needs of swimmers across all levels.”

SwimOutlet emphasizes that while this review is a great resource, swimmers should also consider product pages, customer reviews, and professional advice (from your team and coach) when choosing a suit. “Our goal is to empower swimmers to make informed decisions that enhance their training and competitive performance,” said Reese Gonzales, Director of Social Media & Influencer Marketing at SwimOutlet. “Working with Sonny and these distinguished athletes to develop our most detailed tech suit review yet has been thrilling. Their in-depth analysis, coupled with the latest advancements in suit technology, highlights the sport’s rapid evolution and our commitment to supporting peak performance.”

→ The 2025 SwimOutlet Tech Suit Review is available now at SwimOutlet.com, where visitors can also shop the latest tech suits reviewed in the guide.

Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner since 2012.