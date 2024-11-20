Sam Marsteiner Moves Into Top 20 All-Time in 15-16 Rankings in 200 Fly at WAVE-RSA Dual Meet

New Wave vs. Raleigh Swim Association Dual Meet

November 2-3, 2024

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Club dual meet

Full Results File (PDF)

Teams in the North Carolina Swimming LSC have engaged in a number of dual meets this season, and while the meets don’t appear to be scored, they are producing fast times.

That includes earlier this month one between the New Wave Swim Team and Raleigh Swim Association, both located in Raleigh.

At that meet, 16-year-old Sam Marsteiner won four events: three in the freestyle races at 50 (21.36), 200 (1:40.13), and 500 (4:28.22) yard distances, and the fourth in the 200 yard fly in 1:45.17.

That 200 fly time shaved about a tenth off his previous lifetime best int he event that was done at last year’s Winter Junior – East Championships at 1:45.29.

The second and third 50s really seemed to be his focus in this race. He split 53.70 on those two laps in his new best time but only 54.42 at Winter Juniors.

In September, Marsteiner, the #7 recruit in the class of 2026, committed to stay close to home and swim at NC State. As of the start of the season, he was already the fastest 200 butterflier in the class.

He is now the fastest 15-16 in the country this season and moves up to 20th place all-time in the age group rankings, breaking a tie with his older brother Matthew, whose best at that age was also 1:45.29.

Other Notable Results: