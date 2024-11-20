Agostina Hein Downs Two Argentine Records Post-Surgery

São Paulo Summer Championships

November 14-16, 2024

Esporte Clube Pinheiros, São Paulo, Brazil

SCM (25 meters)

Less than two months after surgery, 16-year-old Agostina Hein broke two Argentine National Records at the São Paulo Summer Championships this weekend.

The Argentine first clocked 4:04.17 in the 400 free (SCM) to get under Cecilia Biagioli’s 15-year-old national record of 4:06.66. She then followed it up in the 200 free, where she went 1:56.75 in the 200 free. This takes over a second off Lucia Gauna’s 1:57.92 national mark set last year.

Both times got under the ‘A’ cut for next month’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest. It will mark Hein’s third career senior international competition. She previously competed at the 2024 Long Course Worlds, where she was a two-time finalist, and the Paris Olympics.

On October 15, Hein posted on her Instagram that she had undergone surgery two weeks before. Below is a post celebrating her success this weekend. She did not say what type of surgery it was.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCee8BSx2DY/?img_index=1

(translated from Spanish): After an operation, it’s nice to be able to get back to my marks. thank you FANNBA for trusting me, for helping me get to this tournament and for never letting go of my hand. Thank my family and my boyfriend for this unconditional support, you are my best company thanks to my Seba, my best friend, more than a coach, more than everything, part of me to all my team for helping me get to this competition and showing that we are more united than ever to my ENT doctors for taking care of me at all times and thanks to all my sponsors for accompanying me once again💘 a paragraph aside for my colleagues and friends, for this beautiful life and for sharing so many laughs one more tournament left and we close this beautiful year

The meet took place this weekend from November 14-16 at Esporte Clube Pinheiros’ pool in São Paulo. It served as the state federation’s senior and junior short course championship meet and had concurrent events in artistic swimming and open water. More information on the meet can be found here.