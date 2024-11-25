Leon Marchand Highlights French Roster Of 13 Swimmers For Short Course Worlds

2024 Olympic gold medalist Leon Marchand highlights the French swimming roster for the 2024 Short Course World Championships. France will have a total of 13 athletes with five women and eight men.

Marchand is coming off of a historic Olympic Games after winning four individual events, the 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM, doing so in front of the home crowd in Paris. Marchand has not returned to the US for training with Bob Bowman, instead training in his home city of Toulouse, France. He is being coached by Nicolas Castel and is expected to return to Bowman after the meet in Hungary.

Also highlighting the men’s roster are Yohann Ndoye-Brouard and Maxime Grousset who swam on the men’s 4×100 medley relay in Paris alongside Marchand. That relay won bronze. Clement Secchi was also named to the roster and swam in the prelims relay for the French men, also earning him bronze.

The women’s roster is highlighted by Anastasiia Kirpichnikova who was the lone woman to win a medal for France at the Olympics. Kirpichnikova won silver in the 1500 freestyle, swimming a national record in the process.

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are scheduled from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary at the Duna Arena. Budapest was notably home to Marchand’s first World Title as he won the 200 and 400 IMs at the LC World Championships in 2022.

Women’s Roster

Men’s Roster