Ellen Walshe, Tom Fannon, Nathan Wiffen Lead Irish Charge For Budapest

November 21st, 2024 Europe, International, News

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • December 10th – December 15th
  • Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
  • SCM (25m)
  • Meet Central

Although we knew the Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen opted out of competing at next month’s Short Course World Championships we now know who will be representing the nation in Budapest, Hungary.

Multi-national record holder Ellen Walshe leads the charge, joined by Olympic semi-finalist Tom FannonCal commit Nathan Wiffen and European Championships gold medalist Danielle Hill.

All told, 13 swimmers are set to race for Ireland with the lineup consisting of 8 men and 5 women.

Of the roster, Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd said, “In the months following an Olympic Games, this event is a very individualised affair, with some athletes ready and raring to go again and others needing additional time to regroup and refresh after a hectic summer, particularly one which proved to be the best ever for Ireland in Olympic waters.

“And this will be the same the world over, so we will see some events Budapest boast familiar names and some events where break-throughs can very much be made and opportunities taken. Irish swimming is in great shape, brimming with confidence and this is a very exciting group of athletes to take into a Championships such as this as we build towards the 50m-pool version of the event in Singapore next summer.”

2024 World Aquatics Championships (25m), Budapest, Hungary
Name Home Programme Home Programme Coach
Evan Bailey National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Jack Cassin National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Eoin Corby National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Niamh Coyne National Centre Dublin Steve Beckerleg
Charlotte Cullen University of Houston Tanica Jamison
Tom Fannon National Centre Dublin Steven Beckerleg
Danielle Hill Larne SC Peter Hill
Ellie McCartney National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Max McCusker Millfield School Euan Dale
Shane Ryan National Centre Dublin Steve Beckerleg
John Shortt National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Ellen Walshe Templeogue SC Brian Sweeney
Nathan Wiffen Loughborough University Andi Manley

0
