Ellen Walshe, Tom Fannon, Nathan Wiffen Lead Irish Charge For Budapest

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 10th – December 15th

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Although we knew the Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen opted out of competing at next month’s Short Course World Championships we now know who will be representing the nation in Budapest, Hungary.

Multi-national record holder Ellen Walshe leads the charge, joined by Olympic semi-finalist Tom Fannon, Cal commit Nathan Wiffen and European Championships gold medalist Danielle Hill.

All told, 13 swimmers are set to race for Ireland with the lineup consisting of 8 men and 5 women.

Of the roster, Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd said, “In the months following an Olympic Games, this event is a very individualised affair, with some athletes ready and raring to go again and others needing additional time to regroup and refresh after a hectic summer, particularly one which proved to be the best ever for Ireland in Olympic waters.

“And this will be the same the world over, so we will see some events Budapest boast familiar names and some events where break-throughs can very much be made and opportunities taken. Irish swimming is in great shape, brimming with confidence and this is a very exciting group of athletes to take into a Championships such as this as we build towards the 50m-pool version of the event in Singapore next summer.”