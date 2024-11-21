Hansson Sisters Headline Sweden’s Short Course Worlds Roster

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 10th – December 15th

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Sweden has revealed its 14-strong roster for next month’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

A lineup of 6 men and 8 women will represent the nation, headlined by sisters Louise Hansson and Sophie Hansson.

Sara Junevik, who joined the former Hansson among the top 25 money earners on this year’s World Cup circuit, is also on the list, as are Erik Persson and Robin Hansson.

Sweden finished 20th overall in the swimming medal table at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, collecting a trio of bronze medals. Louise Hansson earned bronze in the women’s 100m fly and 100m IM while the women’s 4x50m medley relay also captured 3rd place.

Daniel Kertes

Elias Persson

Erik Persson

Robin Hansson

Samuel Tornqvist

Victor Johansson

Hanna Rosvall

Hanna Bergman

Klara Thormalm

Louise Hansson

Olivia Klint Ipsa

Sofia Astedt

Sophie Hansson

Sara Junevik