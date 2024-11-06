Le Clos, Sates, Van Niekerk Headline South African Roster For SC Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 10th – December 15th

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

The 2024 Short Course World Championships will be here before we know it with action taking place in Budapest, Hungary from December 10th through December 15th.

Swimming South Africa has revealed its 19-strong lineup headed to the competition, comprised of 10 females and 9 males.

32-year-old veteran Chad Le Clos is among the roster, having qualified in the 100m free and the 50m/100m/200m fly events. Also qualifying for 4 individual events with ‘A’ cuts are Rebecca Meder and Ruard van Renen.

National record holder Matt Sates is cleared to complete the 200m fly while also listed in the 100m/200m IM with ‘B’ cuts.

Of note, World Cup racer Pieter Coetze is missing from the roster. The 20-year-old told SwimSwam that he’s focusing on training for next year’s LC World Championships.

At the 2022 edition of the Short Course World Championships, South Africa raced its way to 5 medals courtesy of Le Clos’ double gold in the 100m/200m fly, Sates’ 200m IM gold and 400m IM bronze and Lara van Niekerk‘s silver in the women’s 50m breast.