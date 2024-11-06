Peaty & Richards Among Aquatics GB Awards Nominee Shortlists

Shortlists have been revealed for the 2024 edition of the Aquatics GB Awards taking place on Saturday, November 16th.

The awards represent a celebration of athletes and staff across 5 aquatic disciplines, recognizing achievements from this year’s Olympic Games, Paralympics, World and European Championships and more on both the senior and junior levels.

Olympic medalists Adam Peaty, Matt Richards, Ben Proud and Duncan Scott represent the nominees within the ‘swimming’ category while teammates Amelie Blocksidge, Max Morgan and Theodora Taylor are the nominees for ’emerging athlete’.

Peaty earned 100m breaststroke silver in Paris while Proud captured the same in the men’s 50m freestyle, his first-ever Olympic medal. Richards and Scott earned respective silvers in the 200m free and 200m IM while both made history along with James Guy and Tom Dean in becoming the first-ever men’s 4x200m free relay to repeat as Olympic champions.

At this summer’s European Junior Championships in Lithuania, Blocksidge bagged double gold in the girls’ 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Morgan was a member of the gold medal-winning mixed medley relay while Theodora Taylor made waves as 200m breast silver and 100m breast bronze medalist.

Additionally, David Hemmings, Ryan Livingstone and Steven Tigg are among the swimming ‘coach of the year’ shortlist. The latter was most recently appointed the new Aquatics GB head coach.

AQUATICS GB AWARDS 2024 NOMINEE SHORTLISTS

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Artistic Swimming

Kate Shortman, Isabelle Thorpe, Ranjuo Tomblin

Diving

Tom Daley, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Noah Williams

Para-Swimming

Stephen Clegg, Poppy Maskill, Maisie Summers-Newton, Alice Tai

Swimming

Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Matt Richards, Duncan Scott

Water Polo

Katie Brown, Sophie Jackson, Kathy Rogers, Brooke Tafazolli

COACH OF THE YEAR

Artistic Swimming

Paola Basso, Karen Thorpe, Yumiko Tomomatsu

Diving

Jane Figueiredo, Tom Owens, Alex Rochas, Adam Smallwood

Para-Swimming

David Heathcock, Andy Sharp, Mat Trodden

Swimming

David Hemmings, Ryan Livingstone, Steven Tigg

Water Polo

Izzy Howe, Nick Hume, Tom Wall

EMERGING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Diving

Maisie Bond, Skye Fisher-Eames, Noah Penman

Para-Swimming

William Ellard, Mark Tompsett, Iona Winnifrith

Swimming

Amelie Blocksidge, Max Morgan, Theodora Taylor