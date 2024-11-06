Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The College Swimming Podcast Episode 2: Matt Fallon

On this week’s edition of the College Swimming Podcast, Aislinn and Brendan recap October College Swimming Highlights and sit down with 2024 Olympian Matt Fallon to discuss life as an Ivy League athlete, his Olympic experience, and more.

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

