Argentina To Send Three Swimmers To 2024 Short Course World Championships

Argentina will send three swimmers to the 2024 Short Course World Championships next month. Macarena Ceballos and Ulises Saravia represented the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ceballos made semifinals of the 100 breast while in Paris, ultimately finishing 15th in a 1:07.31. She was slightly faster in prelims with a 1:06.89. She also swam the 200 breast, finishing 18th in a 2:26.55. Last year, Ceballos medaled at the Pan Am Games as she was 3rd in a 1:07.68.

This is not her first trip to Short Course Worlds as she swam at the meet in 2022 in Australia. There she finished 14th in the 50 breast, 16th in the 200 breast, and 22nd in the 100 breast.

Saravia swam in prelims of the 100 backstroke in Paris, swimming a 55.03. Like Ceballos, Saravia also represented the country at the 2023 Pan Am Games. There he earned silver in the 100 back in a 54.23. Saravia holds the 50 and 100 backstroke SCM Argentinian Records.

Delfina Dini is the 3rd swimmer named to the roster. Dini did not swim in Paris this summer but has represented the country at the international level on numerous occasions including at the 2018 and 2021 Short Course World Championships.

The three athletes will be coached by Gustavo Roldán while Julio Clement was named Team Leader.

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are scheduled from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary at the Duna Arena. The meet is the final high level meet of the busy calendar year that featured LC Worlds in February, the Olympics in July, and the World Cup stops in October.

