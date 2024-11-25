Roman Mityukov, Noe Ponti Highlight Swiss Roster For Short Course Worlds

2024 Paris Olympic Finalists Roman Mityukov and Noe Ponti highlight the roster for Switzerland at next month’s Short Course World Championships. Switzerland will send a total of six swimmers to the meet.

Mityukov is coming off of a big summer that was highlighted by a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Mityukov swam to a 1:54.85 in the men’s 200 backstroke, breaking his own national record as well. In addition to holding the LCM 200 back Swiss record, Mityukov holds the SCM 100 free and 200 back National Records.

Ponti is coming off of a strong fall where he notably set a Short Course World Record in the men’s 50 butterfly at the World Cup stops. He won the triple crown in the 50 and 100 butterflies and was the 2nd highest scorer at the World Cup Series, only behind Leon Marchand. He first broke the 50 fly World Record at the first stop, Shanghai, swimming a 21.68 before swimming a 21.50 at the final stop in Singapore. Ponti also set a European Record in the SCM 100 fly this fall with a 48.40.

Ponti had a successful meet at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. There he was the lone medalist for Switzerland, winning silver in the 50 fly (21.96) as well as bronze in the 200 fly (1:49.42).

The 2024 Short Course World Championships, a pinnacle event in the swimming calendar, are scheduled from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary at the Duna Arena.

Full Swiss Roster